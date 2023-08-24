 Skip navigation
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

  
Published August 24, 2023 01:07 PM
Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff

MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 19: Iga Swiatek of Poland congratulates Coco Gauff after their match during the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 19, 2023 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Iga Swiatek could play Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open quarterfinals, which was the biggest news to come out of the women’s singles draw reveal.

Swiatek bids for a fifth major and repeat U.S. Open title.

She’s 8-1 in her career against Gauff, but the 19-year-old American has the momentum after beating Swiatek in the last top-level tournament before the U.S. Open in Mason, Ohio, last week.

Gauff rolls into the U.S. Open with an 11-1 record in the U.S. summer hard-court swing, bagging the two biggest tournament titles of her career to bring her seed up to No. 6.

The other top seeds after No. 1 Swiatek are No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka (Australian Open champ), No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 4 Elena Rybakina (2022 Wimbledon winner) and No. 5 Ons Jabeur (runner-up at Wimbledon, U.S. Open).

2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

U.S. Open 2023 Women's Singles Draw