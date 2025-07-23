 Skip navigation
Peter Rice to lead LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies

  
Published July 23, 2025 12:07 PM

Global TV and film executive Peter Rice will produce the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Rice was named Wednesday as the Head of Ceremonies and Content for LA 2028.

He will oversee the creative vision and physical production of all four ceremonies that will be shared by the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Olympic Opening/Closing, Paralympic Closing) and SoFi Stadium (Olympic Opening, Paralympic Opening).

“This appointment reinforces LA28’s commitment to showcasing Hollywood storytelling and leveraging Los Angeles’ unique position as the entertainment capital of the world,” according to an LA 2028 press release.

Rice’s experience includes being chairman of Walt Disney Television and Walt Disney General Entertainment and President of 21st Century Fox.

He began his career at 20th Century Fox in 1989 and has earned 51 Academy Award nominations, 42 Golden Globe nominations and 293 Emmy nominations.

“Los Angeles stands as a global beacon of entertainment, culture and diversity, and I’m incredibly honored to embark on this next chapter,” Rice said in the release.

LA 2028 President and Chairperson Casey Wasserman said Rice is “the perfect asset to reimagining the delivery of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the digital age, leaving a legacy well beyond the Games.”

2028 Los Angeles Olympics Competition Schedule.jpg
LA 2028 Olympics daily competition schedule released
The Los Angeles Olympics run from July 12-30 in 2028.