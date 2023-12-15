 Skip navigation
Former elite sprinters charged in doping case

  
Published December 15, 2023 12:19 PM
ATHLETICS-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO

A general view shows the track during an athletics test event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Federal prosecutors have charged a pair of former elite sprinters as part of a widening case alleging a conspiracy to supply banned performance-enhancing drugs for athletes in advance of the Tokyo Olympics.

An indictment unsealed Thursday in the Southern District of New York charges O’Neil Wright and Dewayne Barrett with working to provide sprinters from Nigeria, Switzerland and Britain with drugs to get them ready for the Tokyo Games.

The indictment says Wright and Barrett worked with Eric Lira, who has already pleaded guilty under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which was passed in 2020 to target wide-ranging doping schemes across the globe.

One of the athletes Lira worked with was Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, a 2008 Olympic long jump silver medalist who has been banned for 11 years for taking human-growth hormone and the blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) and also for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

EPO and HgH were among the drugs Barrett and Wright were discussing with Lira, labeled as “Co-conspirator 1” (CC-1) in the indictment.

“Prices. CC-1 responded via text message: ‘100 million stem cells at $1900, Human Placent is $350, Hgh 12 mg $450,’” the indictment said, in recounting a text exchange between Barrett and Lira.

The indictment details an exchange with Okagbare, who is referred to as “Athlete 1,” in which Barrett asked: “How do you need us to help you and (another athlete) be gold medalist?” And, later: ”U need a coach that will lie for you.”

Wright was a 200m and 400m sprinter for Liberia who ran at the 2005 World Championships. Barrett won a silver medal for Jamaica in the 4x400m relay at the 2008 World Indoor Championships.

Neither Wright nor Barrett immediately returned messages left by The Associated Press via email and social media.