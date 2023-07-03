Venus Williams returns to Wimbledon at 43, falls to Elina Svitolina

Venus Williams returned to Wimbledon singles play at age 43 and fell 6-4, 6-3, to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the first round on Monday.

Williams, a five-time Wimbledon singles champion, was up 2-1 in the first set and on serve when she appeared to injure her already wrapped right knee.

She took a long step to volley near the net, slipped, cried out and dropped to the Centre Court grass, clutching the knee.

She walked back to her chair, had the leg checked out by a medical professional for a few minutes and returned to keep playing.

Svitolina won the next three games and 10 of the 15 games total after Williams’ fall.

Williams was playing her first Grand Slam match since last year’s U.S. Open. She received a wild card into Wimbledon, returning to play on Centre Court exactly 25 years and two days after her debut on the most famous court in tennis.

The inevitable questions arose Saturday about whether Williams has planned when she might walk away from the sport (“If I did, I wouldn’t tell you,” came the reply) and whether she could see herself on tour at age 50 (“It’s never been done before, so if there was one to try it, it would be me,” she said).

One more try: Might there be the sort of announced farewell a la Serena’s, allowing for a collective goodbye?

“Like I said: If I knew I wouldn’t tell you,” she answered with a hearty laugh.

Also Monday, favorites Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek swept their first-round opponents.

Djokovic, seeking to tie records with an eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title and 24th Grand Slam singles title, came back from an hour-plus rain delay to beat 68th-ranked Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4). He next gets 70th-ranked Jordan Thompson of Australia.

Swiatek, seeking her first senior Wimbledon title and fifth major overall, eliminated 34th-ranked Zhu Lin of China 6-1, 6-3. She next plays Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who is on a protected ranking of 68.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.