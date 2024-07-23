Mike Tirico (Olympics)

The voice of many of NBC Sports biggest events, Mike Tirico works his fifth Olympics for NBCUniversal and serves as Olympic primetime host for the fourth time. In Paris he hosts his fourth Opening Ceremony and third Closing Ceremony. He has been honored with the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host in each of the last two years, highlighted by his role as primetime host of the Beijing Olympics (2022) and Tokyo Olympics (2021).

The 2024 Summer Olympics assignment is Tirico’s fifth with NBC Olympics, having served as the primetime host at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, anchoring NBC Olympics’ primetime and late-night coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, and serving as a daytime host on Copacabana Beach at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Tirico also handles his fourth Opening Ceremony this Summer, alongside Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson, after hosting the 2022 Beijing Winter Games Opening Ceremony, Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony and PyeongChang Winter Games Opening Ceremony in 2018. He served as host for the Closing Ceremony of the 2016 Rio Olympics

Tirico, who joined NBC Sports in 2016, is the play-by-play voice of primetime’s #1 show Sunday Night Football, and hosts NBC Sports’ coverage of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Indianapolis 500, and golf’s U.S. Open and Open Championship.

Tirico has called primetime NFL games for 18 consecutive seasons, including 10 years as the voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football. In addition, 2023 marked his 28th season as an NFL primetime studio host or play-by-play voice.

Tirico joined NBC after 25 years at ESPN/ABC (1991-2016), where he established himself as a preeminent broadcaster on properties and events including Monday Night Football, The Open, The Masters, NBA, college football, college basketball, FIFA World Cup, and tennis’ U.S. Open and Wimbledon. Tirico, the voice of ESPN’s MNF from 2006-2015, is one of four play-by-play announcers to work primetime NFL games for at least 10 seasons (Al Michaels, Frank Gifford, Mike Patrick). He was named the 2010 Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), an award voted on by his industry peers.

Prior to joining ESPN, Tirico worked in Syracuse, N.Y. (1987-1991). He was sports director at WTVH-TV and served as play-by-play voice for Syracuse University basketball, football, lacrosse and volleyball.

Fast Facts

· NBCUniversal’s Olympic primetime host for the fourth time, after serving in the same capacity at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. This summer marks his 5th NBC Olympics assignment

· Serves as host or play-by-play voice of NBC Sports’ coverage of Triple Crown horse racing, the Indianapolis 500, and golf’s U.S. Open and Open Championship

· In Jan. 2024, Tirico concluded his second season as the play-by-play voice of NBC’s Sunday Night Football and became the first TV announcer to call two NFL Playoff games in a single weekend (Super Wild Card weekend)

· Joined NBC Sports in 2016, after 25 years at ESPN/ABC, where he worked on network’s biggest events