2024 U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPION AMBER GLENN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX CHINA THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published November 20, 2024 03:34 PM

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Nov. 22, at 1:45 a.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to Call Sunday’s Presentation at 4 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 20, 2024 – 2024 U.S. figure skating champion Amber Glenn headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2024 Grand Prix China this weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 22, at 1:45 a.m. ET live on Peacock from Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center in Chongqing, China.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

This week, Glenn, who won the first Grand Prix title of her career a few weeks ago in France, headlines a competitive women’s field. A top three finish this weekend would qualify her for the Grand Prix Final from December 5-8 in Grenoble, France.

World bronze medalist Adam Siao Him Fa of France headlines the men’s field, looking to sweep his two Grand Prix starts after winning gold at Grand Prix France. Reigning world champion Ilia Malinin and reigning Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama (Japan) already won both of their Grand Prix starts to qualify for the Final. In the ice dance event, U.S. silver medalists Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko look to book their spot in the Final with a strong showing this week. Their toughest competition includes 2024 world bronze medalists Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy) and 2024 Skate Canada silver medalists Majorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada). In pairs, world medalists Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany and Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy are top contenders to qualify for the Final. The Germans can clinch a spot with a top four finish and the Italians can clinch with a top three finish.

Calling Sunday’s coverage on NBC will be 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.

2024 Grand Prix China LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Day

Event

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Nov. 22

Rhythm Dance

1:45 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Short

3:25 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Short

6 a.m.

Peacock

Pairs’ Short

7:50 a.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 23

Free Dance

1:30 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Free

3:30 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Free

5:40 a.m.

Peacock

Pairs’ Free

7:50 a.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 24

Highlights*

4 p.m.

NBC

*Taped Coverage

--NBC SPORTS--