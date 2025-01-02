2025 DAKAR RALLY COVERAGE BEGINS TOMORROW, FRIDAY, JAN. 3, AT 8 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Annual Off-Road Endurance Race Continues Through Friday, Jan. 17, with Hour-Long Programs on Peacock

2025 IMSA Preview Show on NBC and Peacock This Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 2, 2025 – Nightly coverage of the 12-stage 2025 Dakar Rally – the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race – begins tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms and continues through Friday, Jan. 17.

NBC Sports will produce a one-hour show each day of the event for the NBC Sports Channel on Peacock, with each installment airing at 8 p.m. ET and then available on-demand on Peacock after it streams. The one-hour program will be complemented with a dedicated Dakar Rally page on Peacock, featuring full-event replays. Highlights from all classes as well as racer interviews will also be available on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms throughout the race.

More than 700 competitors, from over 70 nationalities, across five categories of vehicles, will race across 3,000+ miles of varying terrain, including desert, canyons, dunes and mountains throughout Saudi Arabia. Over 400 vehicles will attempt the long journey, among them motorbikes, cars, trucks, quads, and more. This will mark the sixth time that Saudi Arabia has hosted the race, with 2025 marking the 47th edition of the rally; the inaugural competition in 1979 began in Paris, France, and finished in Dakar, Senegal.

An elite group of U.S. racers are expected to compete this year, headlined by two-time defending Dakar Rally bike champion Ricky Brabec and Seth Quintero, who holds the record for highest number of stage wins in a single Dakar (12, 2022) and will be competing in the premier car class. Additionally, Sara Price looks to build on her 2024 rookie year fourth-place finish in the SSV class.

Other notable riders include defending cars champion Carlos Sainz, in search of his fifth overall Dakar Rally title, five-time cars champion Nasser Al-Attiyah, and nine-time World Rally Championship winner Sebastien Loeb. Mitch Guthrie Jr., after a runner-up performance in the Challenger class in 2024, will make his debut in elite car race, while Cristina Gutierrez, Dakar’s second-ever female winner and reigning Challenger winner, makes her return to the elite car race as well.

In additional motorsports news, NBC and Peacock will present the IMSA Preview Show this Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. ET. The one-hour program will preview the notable drivers, manufacturers, and storylines set to headline the 2025 WeatherTech Championship season, which begins with the famous Rolex 24 on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. More details about NBC Sports’ 2025 IMSA schedule will be announced at a later date.

NBC SPORTS’ 2025 DAKAR RALLY SCHEDULE ON PEACOCK

All coverage streams on Peacock from 8-9 p.m. ET

Date

Coverage

Fri., Jan. 3

Prologue: Bisha

Sat., Jan. 4

Stage 1: Bisha

Sun., Jan. 5

Stage 2 (Part 1): Bisha

Mon., Jan. 6

Stage 2 (Part 2): Bisha

Tues., Jan. 7

Stage 3: Bisha to Al Henakiyah

Weds., Jan. 8

Stage 4: Al Henakiyah to Alula

Thurs., Jan. 9

Stage 5: Alula to Hail

Fri., Jan. 10

Stage 6: Hail to Al Duwadimi

Sun., Jan. 12

Stage 7: Al Duwadimi

Mon., Jan. 13

Stage 8: Al Duwadimi to Riyadh

Tues., Jan. 14

Stage 9: Riyadh to Haradh

Weds., Jan. 15

Stage 10: Haradh to Shubaytah

Thurs., Jan. 16

Stage 11: Shubaytah

Fri., Jan. 17

Stage 12: Shubaytah



--NBC SPORTS--