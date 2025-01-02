2025 PGA TOUR’S OPENING DRIVE BEGINS WITH THE SENTRY AT KAPALUA IN MAUI IN PRIMETIME ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

GOLF Channel’s 2025 PGA TOUR Coverage Begins Tonight at 6 p.m. ET, Kicking Off 3,800 Live Hours of Golf Coverage Across NBC Sports in 2025

Saturday/Sunday Coverage Begins 4 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, Continues on GOLF Channel at 6 p.m. ET

Happy Hour with Smylie – Smylie Kaufman’s Friday Segments Featuring Player Interviews Return in 2025, Premiering This Friday Night in Maui

GOLF Channel Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Edition of Golf Central on Tuesday, January 7, at 4 p.m. ET, Featuring GOLF ChannelCo-Founder Joe Gibbs

5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry with Gary Williams Debuts Monday, January 6, Headlining New Morning Programming Block on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 2, 2025 – The 2025 PGA TOUR season begins in Hawaii this week on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, as two-time major champion Xander Schauffele headlines an elite field at The Sentry at the Plantation Course in Kapalua to start the TOUR’s Opening Drive in Maui.

This week’s PGA TOUR event kicks off a whopping 3,800 hours of live golf tournament and studio coverage across NBC Sports’ platforms in 2025, including more than 2,800 hours of live tournament and studio coverage on GOLF Channel .

PGA TOUR: THE SENTRY

The 60-man field at The Sentry is comprised of all tournament winners from 2024 as well as the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings. FedExCup champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will miss out on the season opener after undergoing surgery on his right hand.

The Sentry is the first of eight Signature Events in 2025 and will feature some of the biggest names on the PGA TOUR, including Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay.

Chris Kirk shot a bogey-free 64 in the final round to win last year’s event by one shot over Sahith Theegala and two shots over Jordan Spieth.

Early round coverage from Maui on Thursday and Friday begins at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Saturday/Sunday coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and shifts to GOLF Channel at 6 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ critically-acclaimed Happy Hour with Smylie – Smylie Kaufman’s Friday segments featuring live interviews with PGA TOUR players – will return in 2025 and premieres this Friday night in primetime on GOLF Channel.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks

: Analyst : Smylie Kaufman / Mark Rolfing

: On-Course : Jim “Bones” Mackay / Curt Byrum

: Reporter: Todd Lewis

How To Watch – Thursday, January 2 – Sunday, January 5 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day

GOLF Channel

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

6-10 p.m.



Friday

6-10 p.m.



Saturday

6-8 p.m.

4-6 p.m.

Sunday

6-8 p.m.

4-6 p.m.



Notable Players



Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Jason Day

Ludvig Åberg

Will Zalatoris

GOLF CHANNEL CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SPECIAL EDITION OF GOLF CENTRAL ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, AT 4 P.M. ET, FEATURING CO-FOUNDER JOE GIBBS

GOLF Channel will air a special edition of Golf Central on Tuesday, January 7, at 4 p.m. ET, celebrating the network’s upcoming 30th anniversary this month.

Tuesday’s special edition of Golf Central will be hosted by anchor Rich Lerner, who joined GOLF Channel in 1997, and will feature a live in-studio interview with GOLF Channel co-founder Joe Gibbs. The program will also look back at some of the most memorable moments in the network’s history, look forward at what’s to come, and include interviews with a number of special guests, including Sam Saunders, grandson of GOLF Channel co-founder Arnold Palmer, and Tim Neher, former Vice Chairman of Continental Cablevision.

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL WITH GARY WILLIAMS DEBUTS MONDAY, JANUARY 6, HEADLINING NEW MORNING PROGRAMMING BLOCK ON GOLF CHANNEL

Live morning programming returns to GOLF Channel in 2025, headlined by long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry which will air Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET and debuts Monday, January 6.

Williams will be joined by a variety of analysts and guests, as well as contributors of the 5 Clubs team, including former PGA TOUR players and analysts Johnson Wagner and Brendan De Jonge, Emmy-nominated broadcaster and golf enthusiast Jay Bilas, renowned golf architect Gil Hanse, broadcaster and former collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter, and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s Taylor Zarzour to talk about the topics that matter most to golf fans. 2024 Rolex Player of the Year Nelly Korda will be the first guest on 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel on Monday morning.

In addition, the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – will debut Monday, January 13, at 9 a.m. ET. The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way. The program will air regularly on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. ET, following 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel. Fairways of Life with Matt Adams will follow 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. ET.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, and Todd Lewis.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

5-6/10-11 p.m.

Friday

5-6/10-11 p.m.

Saturday

3-4/8-9 p.m.

Sunday

3-4/8-9 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

