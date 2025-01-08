2025 PGA TOUR’S OPENING DRIVE CONTINUES WITH THE SONY OPEN IN HONOLULU IN PRIMETIME ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

Sony Open Coverage Begins Tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock; Saturday/Sunday Coverage Begins 4 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock, Continues on GOLF Channel at 6 p.m. ET

2025 DP World Tour Team Cup Coverage Tees Off on Friday at 2 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island Begins Sunday at Noon ET on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel Debut of GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav Monday, January 13, at 9 a.m. ET, as Part of Network’s New Morning Programming Block in 2025

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 8, 2025 – The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues in Hawaii this week on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock, as Hideki Matsuyama, who won The Sentry last week with the lowest 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history (-35), headlines a competitive field at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Also this week, GOLF Channel presents coverage of the 2025 DP World Tour Team Cup from Abu Dhabi as well as the first event of the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season – the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island.

PGA TOUR: THE SONY OPEN

The Sony Open is the second event of the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive and is set to feature a competitive field including 2022 champion Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Keegan Bradley, and Nick Dunlap.

The late Grayson Murray shot a three-under 67 in the final round to force a playoff and ultimately win last year’s event over Byeong Hun An and Bradley.

Early round coverage from Maui on Thursday and Friday begins at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Saturday/Sunday coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and shifts to GOLF Channel at 6 p.m. ET.

NBC, GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks

: Analyst : Smylie Kaufman / Mark Rolfing

: On-Course: Jim “Bones” Mackay / Curt Byrum

How To Watch – Thursday, January 9 – Sunday, January 12 (all times ET)



TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

GOLF Channel

NBC/Peacock

Thursday

7-10:30 p.m.



Friday

7-10:30 p.m.



Saturday

6-8 p.m.

4-6 p.m.

Sunday

6-8 p.m.

4-6 p.m.



Notable Players



Hideki Matsuyama

Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley

Nick Dunlap

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

DP WORLD TOUR: TEAM CUP

The DP World Tour Team Cup will be played this week from Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and is a team biennial event that is played like the Ryder Cup with 10-man teams from Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe competing for the Cup. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is overseeing the tournament. The tournament will feature foursomes, four-ball, and singles sessions, with all 20 players participating in each session. The event was first played in 2023 (and was known as the Hero Cup) and was won by Continental Europe, 14½ - 10½. Day One coverage begins Friday at 2 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Friday, January 10 – Sunday, January 12 (all times ET)



TV – GOLF Channel

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

GOLF Channel

NBCSports.com/App

Friday

2-8 a.m.

10:30-11 p.m. (Day Two)

Saturday

11 p.m. (Friday)-8 a.m.



Sunday

1:30-7 a.m.





Notable Players



Great Britain & Ireland

Justin Rose (playing captain)

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Aaron Rai

(playing captain) Continental Europe

Francesco Molinari (playing captain)

Matthiew Pavon

Nicolai Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard

KORN FERRY TOUR: BAHAMAS GOLF CLASSIC AT ATLANTIS PARADISE RESORT

The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season begins with the Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. The season-opener begins with a Sunday start and a Wednesday finish. First round coverage begins Sunday at Noon ET on GOLF Channel



Day

GOLF Channel

Sunday

Noon-3 p.m.

Monday

2-5 p.m.

Tuesday

2-5 p.m.

Wednesday

1-4 p.m.



GOLF CHANNEL DEBUT OF GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV MONDAY, JANUARY 13, AT 9 A.M. ET, AS PART OF NETWORK’S NEW MORNING PROGRAMMING BLOCK IN 2025

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block in 2025 will feature the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – which makes its network debut Monday, January 13, at 9 a.m. ET. The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way. The program will air regularly on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. ET, following 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel.

In addition, 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, hosted by long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams, debuted this week with 2024 Rolex Player of the Year Nelly Korda and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau headlining the guest list. 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry airs Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET. Fairways of Life with Matt Adams will follow 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. ET.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday. This week’s Golf Central coverage features Cara Banks, Johnson Wagner, and Todd Lewis.

Day

Golf Central

Thursday

6-7/10:30-11 p.m.

Friday

6-7/10:30-11 p.m.

Saturday

3-4/8-9 p.m.

Sunday

3-4/8-9 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

