ALI STROKER, ANDERSON .PAAK AND CAST OF PARALYMPIANS, ADAPTIVE ATHLETES AND ARTISTS TO HEADLINE THE LA28 PARALYMPIC HANDOVER CELEBRATION DURING THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE PARIS 2024 PARALYMPIC GAMES

Presented on CNBC and Peacock, LA28 Handover to Feature Performances by Musical Artists, Adaptive Athletes and Team USA Paralympians and LA Natives Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech and Jamal Hill

LOS ANGELES, CA (September 4, 2024) – Today, LA28 revealed a dynamic cast of musicians, artists and athletes who will be featured in the LA28 Paralympic Handover celebration during the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony on Sept. 8. Tony Award-winning actress and Broadway star Ali Stroker, eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak, acclaimed jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker and violinist and Broadway composer Gaelynn Lea will join Team USA Paralympians and LA-natives Samantha Bosco, Ezra Frech and Jamal Hill for the Handover, which will be presented live on CNBC and Peacock.

“The LA28 Paralympic Handover will be a historic moment, as Los Angeles prepares to host the city’s first-ever Paralympic Games,” said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. “When Paris hands the flag over to LA, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to spotlight the Paralympics with a cast of allies, artists and advocates who share our commitment to furthering the Movement.”

Once the Paralympic flag is passed to LA, acclaimed stage performer Ali Stroker will kick-off the Handover, singing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Closing Ceremony.

“The Paralympic Games allow millions of people with disabilities to see themselves represented on the world’s biggest and most competitive stage in sports,” said Stroker. “I’ve had many incredible roles in my life, from Broadway performer to actor and author to disability advocate. Today, I’m thrilled to play a role in the Paralympic Movement, alongside LA28, and represent the United States with the national anthem at the Closing Ceremony. In this moment, my hope is to elevate the power of embracing your limitations by turning them into opportunities, just like the thousands of Paralympians representing their country at the Games.”

Following Stroker’s performance in Paris, the LA28 Paralympic Handover will spotlight music and movement, highlighting Paralympic and adaptive sports against the backdrop of Los Angeles’ iconic Venice Beach coastline. A cast including acclaimed jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker and violinist and singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea and rapper, songwriter and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall will set in motion the celebration that will also feature global superstar Anderson .Paak in an interactive musical performance.

“I’m really honored to be a part of the Handover celebration and welcoming the Paralympic Games to my native state of California,” said .Paak. “There’s a lot in common between Paralympic athletes and music artists – work ethic, trust, time, dedication to your craft, exceeding expectations, taking big bets on yourself. The LA28 Handover will amp up this connection while bowing to the spectacular achievements made by Paralympians from around the world in Paris and LA.”

.Paak will be joined by adaptive skaters who have pushed forward the world of adaptive skateboarding and wheelchair motocross (WCMX), including Oscar Loreto Jr., Kanya Sesser and Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham. Actress Lauren Ridloff from “The Walking Dead” and Marvel’s “Eternals” will also be featured in the Handover.

Team USA will be represented by LA-hometown Paralympians including Para-cyclist, two-time bronze medalist and Paris 2024 gold medalist Samantha Bosco, two-time Para track and field athlete and two-time Paris 2024 gold medalist Ezra Frech and Para-swimmer and bronze medalist Jamal Hill will also play a central role in storytelling behind LA28’s Paralympic Handover.

“The Paralympic Games coming to Los Angeles for the first time will be one of the most significant moments in history for people with a disability,” said Frech. “For me as an LA native, it will absolutely be one the most memorable moments in my sporting career and life – an experience I cannot wait to share with my hometown and community.”

The LA28 Paralympic Handover is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions, under the creative direction of Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Ben Winston.

“The LA28 Paralympic Handover aims to capture a diverse collection of artistry and voices all set in LA’s unique cultural backdrop,” said Winston, Fulwell 73 Productions Co-Founder. “We’re thrilled to feature a remarkable group of individuals, each with their own incredibly inspiring stories and dreams. We hope the Handover celebration resonates proudly within the Paralympic community, while inviting a global audience to take part in the LA28 story.”

LA28 and Fulwell 73 Productions engaged Making Space and Making Space Media, founded by CEO Keely Cat-Wells and NBC Paralympics Host Sophie Morgan. Making Space is an award-winning learning and talent acquisition platform that creates new and improved pathways to employment and career advancement. Making Space Media, a division of Making Space, produces film, TV, and promotional content that centers on the Disabled voice. As Consulting Producers, they provided paid mentorship and employment opportunities for Disabled talent, awareness and language training, guidance on inclusive hiring, creative ad editorial input, advice on set design and production logistics.

The Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will air live at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sun., Sept. 8, on CNBC and Peacock.

ABOUT THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time to host the Olympic Games, previously hosted in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.