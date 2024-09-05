BEGINNING OF NASCAR CUP SERIES AND SUPERMOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ BIG MOTORSPORTS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC

Live Pre-Race Coverage of First NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race from Atlanta Motor Speedway Begins Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NBC Sports Goes “NASCAR Nonstop” for Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta on USA Network, Providing Live Coverage of Every Green Flag Lap

Live Coverage of Round 1 of 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs Starts Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock from zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 5, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 16 playoffs on Sunday on USA Network from Atlanta Motor Speedway and the first round of the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs on Saturday on Peacock from zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART & XFINITY SERIES FOCUSED HEALTH 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., hosts the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 16 playoffs this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.

The playoff field of 16 is set, with Chase Briscoe winning in dramatic fashion at Darlington last weekend to clinch one of the final three postseason spots; Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. claimed the other two. This week’s race is the first of three Round of 16 races, after which the field will be cut down to 12 drivers. Here is the full playoff roster:

2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES STANDINGS

Pos. Driver Points 1. Kyle Larson 806* 2. Christopher Bell 737* 3. Tyler Reddick 823* 4. William Byron 743* 5. Ryan Blaney 755* 6. Denny Hamlin 712* 7. Chase Elliott 805* 8. Brad Keselowski 718* 9. Joey Logano 586* 10. Austin Cindric 486* 11. Daniel Suarez 527* 12. Alex Bowman 648* 13. Chase Briscoe 306* 14. Harrison Burton 695 15. Ty Gibbs 676 16. Martin Truex Jr. 658

Coverage from Atlanta begins this Saturday on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying at 11 a.m. ET, with Cup Series qualifying presented later that day at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. A 30-minute Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. ET will lead into live coverage of the Xfinity Series’ Focused Health 250 at 3 p.m. ET, with both windows on USA Network.

NBC Sports coverage from Atlanta will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race teams of various drivers throughout the event, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level, from the driver to the crew chief, that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack during the intensity of a playoff race.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play for the Cup Series race and Rick Allen for the Xfinity Series race. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, who won this race in 1997.

Additionally, NBC Sports is going “NASCAR Nonstop” for this Sunday’s race coverage on USA Network, utilizing only side-by-side breaks during green flag action so that viewers never miss a moment of the action.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey, Rick Allen

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Snider

: Snider Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Darlington USA Network 2 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series – Post-Race USA Network 5:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 8 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series – Post-Race USA Network 6:30 p.m.

SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS: ROUND 1

The first round of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs starts this Saturday from zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation on NBC at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The second annual World Championship Playoffs, in which riders will compete in three rounds over the course of three weeks, are headlined by 2024 Supercross 450 champion Jett Lawrence, 2024 Pro Motocross 450 Class champion Chase Sexton, 2024 Motocross 250 champion Haiden Deegan, and more from an elite lineup of competitors all aiming for championship glory.

NBC Sports’ Motocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto preview the SMX playoffs and discuss the title chances for superstars Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Haiden Deegan, and more on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from zMAX Dragway gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Pre-Race: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85





Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 7 Race Day Live Peacock 9:30 a.m. SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 1 Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 8 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 1 NBC, Peacock 4 p.m.* SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 1 CNBC 1 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

