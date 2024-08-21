“NASCAR NONSTOP” – NBC SPORTS TO SHOW EVERY GREEN FLAG LAP OF NASCAR CUP SERIES SUPERSPEEDWAY RACING AT DAYTONA, ATLANTA, AND TALLADEGA

NASCAR Nonstop” Coverage Begins This Saturday, August 24, at Daytona International Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on NBC

Continues at Playoff Races at Atlanta (Sept. 8 on USA Network) and Talladega (Oct. 6 on NBC)

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 21, 2024 – NBC Sports is going “NASCAR Nonstop” for Cup Series superspeedway racing at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway on NBC and USA Network this season, providing live coverage of every green flag lap at those tracks so viewers never miss a moment of the action.

Beginning with this weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Aug. 24 on NBC) – and continuing with the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta (Sept. 8 on USA Network) and the YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Oct. 6 on NBC) – NBC Sports will only utilize side-by-side breaks during green flag action, delivering live coverage of every green flag lap.

“We always strive to deliver the best broadcast for the NASCAR viewers at home,” said Jeff Behnke, NBC Sports’ vice president of motorsports production. “NBC Sports’ ‘NASCAR Nonstop’ gives the fans what they want for these pivotal races at Daytona, Atlanta and Talladega – live coverage of every green flag lap of superspeedway racing.”

NBC Sports’ ‘NASCAR Nonstop’ superspeedway coverage is just the latest example of production enhancements around its NASCAR coverage, which include its critically-acclaimed “Radio Style” broadcasts at select tracks such as Watkins Glen and the Chicago Street Race, as well as this year’s debut of Stage Two embeds with drivers and race teams, which highlight the teamwork and contributions required at every level for a successful day at the track.

NBC Sports’ coverage from Daytona International Speedway begins this Friday, August 23, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying, leading into Cup Series qualifying at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and the Xfinity Series race at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Saturday’s coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Countdown to Green.

-NBC SPORTS-