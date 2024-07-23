BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME

Live Coverage of the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony Begins with the Preview Show This Friday, July 26, at Noon ET with the Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

PARIS, France – July 23, 2024 – With the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony only three days away, it’s time to check in with some of NBCUniversal’s 150+ commentators to hear what most excites them about their Olympic assignments this summer. From covering legendary athletic moments to experiencing the electricity in the stadiums that only a full Olympics crowd can bring, to immersing themselves in one of the world’s most beautiful cities, below is a taste of what our commentators are most looking forward to:

Ato Boldon – Track & Field Analyst

“I love history, and the Olympics are history. When you get a chance to witness it, to me, that’s the most exciting thing you can do in sports. I have been to NBA games, World Cup finals, Super Bowls, and that’s always part of the thrill – witnessing history. It’s great to be able to say that you were there when something happened. There’s going to be lots of history in Paris, that’s for sure, and certainly in track & field.”

Rowdy Gaines – Swimming Analyst

“I am most excited for Katie Ledecky and each and every time she enters the water in Paris. The greatest female swimmer in history might just walk away with the claim of being the greatest female Olympian in history and I can’t wait to be along for the ride. I’m also excited about the last day of swimming with the U.S. with Australia potentially tied in the gold medal count and it comes down to the last relay to see who are the kings and queens of the pool!”

Melissa Stark – Swimming Reporter

“There is nothing like covering the Olympics. I was lucky enough to cover swimming in 2004 in Athens when Michael Phelps burst onto the scene. Now, 20 years later, it is an absolute dream to have another front row seat to watch our incredible athletes -- not to mention all of the Wahoos. As a UVA alum, it is great to see their success. This is the first time we will have a red carpet for the Opening Ceremony, and I’m excited that I will be there interviewing the many celebrities in attendance. It’s all incredibly special and a highlight of my career!”

Lewis Johnson – Track & Field Reporter

“If you watched the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, then you saw the emotional moments that we had, and I’m right down there in the middle of that, trying to corral these euphoric, excited, emotional athletes who made the team, while just a few feet away you see people walking away whose dream didn’t come true, with all of that happening right there in one spot….I love to see what happens and help tell the personal stories of the athletes.”

Rebecca Lowe – NBC Olympics Daytime Host

“To see the athletes cheered on by family and friends for the first time since 2018 is what I’m most excited about - that and a daily macaron!”

Zora Stephenson – Gymnastics/Basketball Reporter

“My goodness, it’s so hard to summarize all that I’m looking forward to. The Olympics is inspirational, emotional, and exhilarating, among other descriptors. I’m honored to tell the stories of the best athletes in the world, from the comeback of Simone Biles to the recovery of Brody Malone. Then there’s the quest for eight gold medals in a row by Team USA women’s basketball and the talent on the men’s roster. Hopefully, I’ll have time for a croissant in between assignments!”

Noah Eagle – Basketball Play-by-Play

“I can’t wait for the three B’s of these Olympics: Brilliance, Baguettes, and Basketball...lots and lots of basketball. An incredible competition featuring Team USA’s men’s and women’s hoops Avengers ahead.”

Kara Goucher – Track & Field Analyst

“I’m super excited for both the men’s and women’s 1500 meter finals. Both the men and women have the deepest and strongest fields ever seen in Olympic history. On the women’s side, Faith Kipyegon is going for a record third straight Olympic title. And on the men’s side, reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is looking to repeat as winner, after getting beat at the last two Word Championships. The races are going to be epic!”

Mallory Weggemann – NBC Olympics E!/CNBC Host

“The Olympics epitomize the resilience of the human spirit, and being a host allows me to serve as a conduit to bring these remarkable stories to viewers. It’s a privilege to be a part of showcasing the extraordinary moments of these athletes as they continue to inspire the next generation, especially as we celebrate the rise of women’s sports on the Olympic stage.”

Samantha Peszek – Gymnastics Analyst

“There is something special about the buzz in an Olympic city. I’m excited for THAT…the camaraderie between athletes representing their county and their fans, the intense and inspirational athleticism at the highest level, and watching athletes’ dreams come true…it’s moments like this that I know I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Laura Wilkinson, Diving Analyst

“I’m really excited to see the Olympics in such an iconic city! I always love watching diving and am really looking forward to some tough competitions full of insanely difficult dives, especially from the men. But if I can sneak out of the pool for an event, I would love to watch Simone Biles again or be in the beach volleyball venue right under the Eiffel Tower.”

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

