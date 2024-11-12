CAITLIN CLARK PARTICIPATES IN PRO-AM AT LPGA TOUR’S THE ANNIKA DRIVEN BY GAINBRIDGE ON GOLF CHANNEL AND PGA TOUR VISITS BERMUDA HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE

LPGA Tour’s The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel Presents Coverage of Caitlin Clark in Wednesday Pro-Am at 11 a.m. ET with Special Edition of Golf Today, Playing Alongside Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda

NBCSports.com to Present Streaming Coverage of Women’s Leadership Summit Featuring Clark on Tuesday Beginning at 10 a.m. ET

PGA TOUR Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Championship Begins Thursday at 2 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

College Golf – Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest Continues Tuesday-Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 12, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents more than 50 hours of live tournament coverage this week headlined by the LPGA Tour’s The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., which will include appearances by WNBA Rookie of the Year and Gainbridge® ambassador Caitlin Clark in Wednesday’s Pro-Am on GOLF Channel and Tuesday’s Women’s Leadership Summit on NBCSports.com

This week’s coverage on GOLF Channel includes the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rory McIlroy looking to clinch the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, and the Southwest Airlines Showcase at Cedar Crest collegiate event.

LPGA TOUR: THE ANNIKA DRIVEN BY GAINBRIDGE AT PELICAN

The LPGA Tour’s The ANNIKA marks the penultimate event of the LPGA Tour’s 2024 season, which wraps up next week with the CME Group Tour Championship. The top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe standings will qualify for the Tour Championship following this week’s event, including Nelly Korda, who won the The ANNIKA in 2021 and 2022.

Caitlin Clark will attend The ANNIKA and is slated to participate in Wednesday’s Pro-Am alongside tournament host Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda. GOLF Channel will expand its Golf Today studio programming to start at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday and will include highlights, live tournament look-ins and expanded tournament preview coverage of Clark’s Wednesday Pro-Am, including an in-round walk-and-talk interview with NBC Sports’ Kira K. Dixon. Clark is also scheduled to be a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday at Pelican Golf Club, which will stream on NBCSports.com and begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Day GOLF Channel NBCSports.com/App Tuesday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.* Wednesday 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.^ Thursday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday 2:30-5 p.m. 2-2:30 p.m. Sunday 2-4:30 p.m. 1:30-2 p.m.

*Women’s Leadership Summit

^Pro-Am Coverage

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples

Interviews: Kira K. Dixon

Notable Players This Week

Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Rose Zhang

Lilia Vu

Lexi Thompson

Hannah Green

PGA TOUR: BUTTERFIELD BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR continues the FedExFall series of events with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the sixth consecutive playing of this event. Camilo Villegas won last year’s event with a 72-hole total of 260 (24-under) which tied Brendon Todd for the tournament record. Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 1 p.m. ET, with third round coverage beginning Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET and final round coverage beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: On-Course: Tripp Isenhour / Craig Perks

Notable Players This Week

Camilo Villegas

Daniel Berger

Joel Dahmen

Nick Taylor

Mackenzie Hughes

Francesco Molinari

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Rory McIlroy heads into this week’s DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates leading the points race and is looking to win the title for the third year in a row and sixth time overall. Only one player – Thriston Lawrence of South Africa – can catch McIlroy, and he must win the tournament and have McIlroy finish 12th or worse. Coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 2 a.m. ET Thursday-Saturday and 1:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Notable Players This Week

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Billy Horschel

Shane Lowry

Tyrrell Hatton

COLLEGE GOLF: SOUTHWEST SHOWCASE AT CEDAR CREEK

The Southwest Showcase at Cedar Creek continues today and tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The event, held at Cedar Crest Golf Course in Dallas, Texas, is an All-Star Invitational celebrating the talents of top college-aged golfers who are leaders in further diversifying the game of golf. A total of 21 men and 21 women will compete in simultaneous 54-hole, stroke-play tournaments at Cedar Crest, which hosted the 1927 PGA Championship won by Walter Hagen and the 1954 United Golf Association Negro National Open won by Charlie Sifford. Play-by-play commentator Steve Burkowski, analyst Doug Smith, and on-course reporters Emilia Migliaccio and Julia Johnson will call the action.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Wednesday-Sunday this week. Rich Lerner and Cara Banks will anchor coverage with analysis from Brendon de Jonge and reports from Kira K. Dixon.



Day Golf Central Wednesday 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday 9:30-10 a.m./4-4:30 p.m. Friday 9:30-10 a.m./4-4:30 p.m. Saturday 11-11:30 a.m./5-5:30 p.m. Sunday 10:30-11 a.m./4:30-5 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--