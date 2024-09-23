 Skip navigation
FNIA.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 3 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SNF - Press Box.png
SAMUEL L. JACKSON STARS IN CINEMATIC OPENING SEQUENCE FOR CHIEFS-FALCONS TONIGHT ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Pres Cup Press
NBC SPORTS PRESENTS COMPREHENSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PRESIDENTS CUP FROM ROYAL MONTREAL GOLF CLUB ON NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

Chicago Fan Fest - Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT CHICAGO’S LINCOLN PARK FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, SEPT. 21-22
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL VISIT TOTTENHAM IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 15, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
CHIEFS-FALCONS AVERAGES NEARLY 25 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED WEEK 3 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME EVER

Published September 23, 2024 04:54 PM

NBC SNF Off to Best Four-Game Start since 2015, With All Games Posting Viewership Increases from ‘23

Led By Peacock, Chiefs-Falcons is 4th-Most Simulstreamed NBC NFL Regular Season Game Ever – Trailing Only Two ‘24 NFL Kickoff Weekend Games and ’23 NFL Kickoff Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 23, 2024 The Kansas City Chiefs’ down-to-the-wire 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last night averaged nearly 25 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, to rank as NBC Sunday Night Football’s most watched Week 3 game ever.

Patrick Mahomes threw two scoring passes and the defense stopped two fourth-quarter drives inside the 15-yard line for the 3-0 Chiefs, as the game averaged a preliminary Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 24.8 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, based on live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. NBC Sports’ audience peaked at 27.5 million viewers just before halftime (9:30-9:45 p.m. ET).

Chiefs-Falcons is SNF’s most-watched Week 3 game ever and topped viewership for last year’s Week 3 game by 20% (20.6 million for Steelers-Raiders).

Through Week 3, NBC Sunday Night Football is averaging 24.3 million viewers across all platforms – the series’ best four-game start since 2015 – with each of the first four games (three SNF games and the Thursday night NFL Kickoff Game) posting a viewership increase over the corresponding game last season.

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for last night’s live stream via Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, and NFL Digital platforms, was 2.6 million viewers – the fourth-most simulstreamed NBC NFL regular-season game ever, trailing only the Thursday and Sunday games on this year’s Kickoff Weekend, and the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.

Last night’s game (8:23 p.m.-11:21 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 11.7/35.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR CHIEFS-FALCONS (based on 44 markets available):

1.

Kansas City

45.5/81

2.

St. Louis

17.2/42

3.

Atlanta

15.9/47

4.

Cincinnati

15.4/39

5.

Denver

15.2/44

6.

Minneapolis

14.8/39

7.

Norfolk

14.5/40

T8.

Austin

13.8/47

T8.

Milwaukee

13.8/33

10.

Dallas

13.4/42

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--