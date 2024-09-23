CHIEFS-FALCONS AVERAGES NEARLY 25 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED WEEK 3 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME EVER

NBC SNF Off to Best Four-Game Start since 2015, With All Games Posting Viewership Increases from ‘23

Led By Peacock, Chiefs-Falcons is 4th-Most Simulstreamed NBC NFL Regular Season Game Ever – Trailing Only Two ‘24 NFL Kickoff Weekend Games and ’23 NFL Kickoff Game

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 23, 2024 – The Kansas City Chiefs’ down-to-the-wire 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last night averaged nearly 25 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, to rank as NBC Sunday Night Football’s most watched Week 3 game ever .

Patrick Mahomes threw two scoring passes and the defense stopped two fourth-quarter drives inside the 15-yard line for the 3-0 Chiefs, as the game averaged a preliminary Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 24.8 million viewers on NBC and Peacock , based on live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. NBC Sports’ audience peaked at 27.5 million viewers just before halftime (9:30-9:45 p.m. ET).

Chiefs-Falcons is SNF’s most-watched Week 3 game ever and topped viewership for last year’s Week 3 game by 20% (20.6 million for Steelers-Raiders).

Through Week 3, NBC Sunday Night Football is averaging 24.3 million viewers across all platforms – the series’ best four-game start since 2015 – with each of the first four games (three SNF games and the Thursday night NFL Kickoff Game) posting a viewership increase over the corresponding game last season.

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for last night’s live stream via Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, and NFL Digital platforms, was 2.6 million viewers – the fourth-most simulstreamed NBC NFL regular-season game ever , trailing only the Thursday and Sunday games on this year’s Kickoff Weekend, and the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game.

Last night’s game (8:23 p.m.-11:21 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 11.7/35.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR CHIEFS-FALCONS (based on 44 markets available):

1. Kansas City 45.5/81 2. St. Louis 17.2/42 3. Atlanta 15.9/47 4. Cincinnati 15.4/39 5. Denver 15.2/44 6. Minneapolis 14.8/39 7. Norfolk 14.5/40 T8. Austin 13.8/47 T8. Milwaukee 13.8/33 10. Dallas 13.4/42

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--