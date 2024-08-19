COLT MCCOY TO JOIN NBC SPORTS’ BIG TEN FOOTBALL COVERAGE

A Two-Time Heisman Trophy Finalist at University of Texas, McCoy to Debut Alongside Paul Burmeister (Play-by-Play) and Kathryn Tappen (Sideline Reporter) on Colorado at Nebraska, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 19, 2024 – Colt McCoy, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist at the University of Texas and 14-year NFL quarterback, will join NBC Sports as an analyst for Big Ten Football coverage, it was announced today.

McCoy will serve as a game analyst and will also appear on the Big Ten College Countdown studio show. He will make his debut alongside Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter) in primetime as head coach Deion Sanders, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and the Colorado Buffaloes visit head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Big Ten Saturday Night, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

“In a standout career at Texas, Colt McCoy starred in many of college football’s biggest games and fiercest rivalries,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, NBC Sports Production. “What a way to kick it off with Colorado-Nebraska!”

“College Football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of College Football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports,” McCoy said. “I can’t wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week!”

A 14-year NFL veteran, McCoy most recently played quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. In 2023, McCoy called USFL games for NBC Sports.

At the University of Texas, he set numerous records and finished his collegiate career as the winningest QB in NCAA Division I history (45). A four-year starter, he won or shared the team’s MVP award all four years (2006-09), the only player in school history to do so. As a redshirt senior in 2009, McCoy was a Heisman Trophy finalist and Maxwell Award winner while leading the Longhorns to a perfect 12-0 regular season, a Big 12 championship, and a berth in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game. Additionally, McCoy was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009, being one of three players to win the award twice. He was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

