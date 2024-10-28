COWBOYS-49ERS AVERAGES NEARLY 24 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED WEEK 8 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME EVER

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

SNF - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 8 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND CHLOE KIM HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE
NBC Sports Next PB.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT BOLSTERS MOMENTUM FOR ITS SPORTSENGINE MOTION TECHNOLOGY THROUGH ‘PREFERRED PROVIDER’ DESIGNATION WITH USA CHEER

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

SNF - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 8 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND CHLOE KIM HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE
NBC Sports Next PB.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT BOLSTERS MOMENTUM FOR ITS SPORTSENGINE MOTION TECHNOLOGY THROUGH ‘PREFERRED PROVIDER’ DESIGNATION WITH USA CHEER

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

COWBOYS-49ERS AVERAGES NEARLY 24 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED WEEK 8 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME EVER

Published October 28, 2024 05:03 PM

NBC SNF Viewership Average Through Week 8 Best Since 2015

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 28, 2024 The San Francisco 49ers’ 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last night ranked as NBC Sunday Night Football’s most watched Week 8 game on record, averaging 23.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms and NFL Digital platforms, based on live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports’ audience peaked at 26.4 million viewers in the second quarter (9:15-9:30 p.m. ET).

Cowboys-49ers is SNF’s most-watched Week 8 game ever and topped viewership for last year’s Week 8 game by 43% (16.7 million for Bears-Chargers).

NBC Sunday Night Football is averaging 22.4 million viewers across all platforms – the series’ best average audience through Week 8 since 2015.

Official viewership will be available on Tuesday.

Last night’s game (8:24 p.m.-11:12 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 10.9/31.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR COWBOYS-49ERS (based on 44 markets available):

1.Dallas22.0/58
2.Sacramento19.8/51
3.San Francisco18.7/59
4.San Antonio16.7/46
5.Kansas City16.0/41
6.Norfolk14.2/38
7.Austin13.5/46
8.Phoenix13.3/37
9.Pittsburgh12.6/31
10.Milwaukee12.3/30

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL