COWBOYS-49ERS AVERAGES NEARLY 24 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED WEEK 8 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME EVER

NBC SNF Viewership Average Through Week 8 Best Since 2015

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 28, 2024 – The San Francisco 49ers’ 30-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last night ranked as NBC Sunday Night Football’s most watched Week 8 game on record , averaging 23.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms and NFL Digital platforms, based on live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

NBC Sports’ audience peaked at 26.4 million viewers in the second quarter (9:15-9:30 p.m. ET).

Cowboys-49ers is SNF’s most-watched Week 8 game ever and topped viewership for last year’s Week 8 game by 43% (16.7 million for Bears-Chargers).

NBC Sunday Night Football is averaging 22.4 million viewers across all platforms – the series’ best average audience through Week 8 since 2015 .

Official viewership will be available on Tuesday.

Last night’s game (8:24 p.m.-11:12 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 10.9/31.

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR COWBOYS-49ERS (based on 44 markets available):

1. Dallas 22.0/58 2. Sacramento 19.8/51 3. San Francisco 18.7/59 4. San Antonio 16.7/46 5. Kansas City 16.0/41 6. Norfolk 14.2/38 7. Austin 13.5/46 8. Phoenix 13.3/37 9. Pittsburgh 12.6/31 10. Milwaukee 12.3/30

