DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION, PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND, CHOOSE NBC SPORTS NEXT’S GOLFNOW TEE-TIME MARKETPLACE AS PREFERRED TEE-TIME DISTRIBUTION PARTNER

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 29, 2024) – The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), Department of Parks and Recreation for Prince George’s County, Maryland, has established a new partnership with golf course technology leader NBC Sports Next, which will showcase its three golf courses on GolfNow, the world’s largest, online tee-time marketplace.

“Integrating GolfNow into our golf operations has been a seamless experience, and the results have been outstanding,” said William Fritz, PGA and Director of Golf for M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County. “The implementation of NBC Sports Next’s sophisticated software has significantly improved our operational efficiency, while the exceptional customer experience has been nothing short of remarkable.

M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County is the only six-time national Gold Medal winner for excellence in parks and recreation management in the nation. The Department has more than 28,000 acres of parkland, trails, athletic fields, playgrounds and more available for residents and visitors to experience first-class recreational activities and programs for people of all ages and ability levels. The new partnership with NBC Sports Next will include each of the Department’s three golf courses:



Enterprise Golf Course – Ranked fourth on GolfPass' Golfers' Choice 2023 list of the "Best Golf Courses in Maryland,"

Paint Branch Golf Course – a popular 9-hole executive golf course and training center, complete with driving range, practice area and indoor simulator, located in College Park.

Henson Creek Golf Course – Located in Fort Washington, Henson Creek features 9 holes across 53 acres of rolling hills and tree-line fairways.

The partnership includes NBC Sports Next’s Golf365 technology platform, comprised of custom website design and development, a white-label booking engine, and an online showcase to the millions of golfers who regularly use GolfNow 24/7 to search for and book tee times.

Fritz added, “Since our go-live, GolfNow has successfully attracted a new wave of golfers to our courses, while also re-engaging those who view golf as the perfect recreational option, especially in a time with fewer alternatives. The professionalism GolfNow has shown in optimizing our processes, along with their top-tier customer service, has proven to be invaluable to our success.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the golf courses in Prince George’s County to the GolfNow Platform,” said Todd Triplett, Senior Vice President, GolfNow, NBC Sports Next. “Today’s golfer loves the ease and convenience of booking online and using technology to enhance their overall playing experience. We’re looking forward to connecting our new partners to this ever-growing customer base.”

To learn more about golf courses, facilities and more with M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation in Prince George’s County, please visit pgparks.com.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; and SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

