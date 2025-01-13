FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA BEGINS NBC SPORTS’ NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND COVERAGE AHEAD OF COMMANDERS-BUCCANEERS TONIGHT ON NBC/PEACOCK

“Philly has a chance to win the Super Bowl because they dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides.” – Jason Garrett on the Eagles

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 12, 2025 – NBC Sports’ Football Night in America began its coverage of NFL Wild Card Weekend leading into tonight’s Commanders-Buccaneers game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth joined from the site of the game.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter), and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

Pre-game coverage included McCourty’s “Gets It” segment with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, as well as Harrison’s interview with Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield.

Following are highlights from tonight’s Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON COMMANDERS

Garrett on how to call the start of the game for QB Jayden Daniels: “I’ve spent a lot of Friday nights in my lifetime wracking my brain about the first 15 plays. You have a lot of objectives...but by far, the number one objective is get your quarterback in the game. You want him to be 5-for-5 without even thinking about it. When you have a quarterback like Jayden Daniels, one of the ways you can get him into the game is by running it...get him sweating, having positive plays, he’ll get some rhythm and play better as the game goes on...there has never been a moment that has been too big for this guy.”

Simms on QB Jayden Daniels and his threat to run: “It starts with his arm. It starts with the fact that he’s looking to throw the football, he’s patient and lets plays develop down the field. That gets defenders backed up and it causes lanes to open because they’re worried about defending the pass.”

Dungy on WR Terry McLaurin: “I know that the Buccaneers are going to come out with a lot of blitzes, so McLaurin should have a lot of opportunities to go one-on-one tonight and he told me he wants the ball early.”

ON BUCCANEERS

Dungy on the Buccaneers’ defense: “They’re excited because they’ve got two of their starters in the secondary back – their cornerback Jamel Dean, who is an outstanding man-to-man cover guy, and Antoine Winfield, who is the quarterback of that defense. [Head coach] Todd Bowles told me on Friday he loves having Winfield back there because he’s the adjuster, he gets everybody going. Speaking of adjustments, Todd Bowles is one of the best. In the last five games, they have not given up a touchdown in the second half because of Todd and those adjustments.”

Harrison on RB Bucky Irving: “He’s special. Every time we would watch this offense during the season, we would say that this offense looks faster and more explosive when he’s in the game.”

Harrison on how Buccaneers’ defense should approach Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: “A lot of blitzes, a lot of disguises. Force the young man to come up to the line of scrimmage and not feel comfortable. Force him to look over the defense and try to guess.”

Garrett on QB Baker Mayfield: “I love his moxie. He doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder, he’s got a freaking mountain. That’s how he plays. He’s a very emotional guy, so if you’re coaching a guy like that, you’ve got to quiet him down...get him completions without even thinking about it, and he can use his legs too.”

Simms on the Buccaneers’ offense: “It poses problems for Washington tonight. They can run the ball as good as anybody in the game with Bucky Irving – we saw it for the last month and a half...and we know Baker Mayfield will cut it loose and throw the ball down the field.”

ON EAGLES

Garrett on TE Dallas Goedert’s TD catch-and-run: “He looks like Derrick Henry! Stiff arm once, stiff arm again!”

McCourty: “Three stiff arms on one play? That’s the picture of domination.”

Garrett on the Eagles’ win vs. the Packers: “They had some trouble throwing the football in this game, but that’s how they play. Hand the ball off to Saquon [Barkley], play great defense and take the ball away. It’s a good formula.”

Simms: “The passing game has to improve. It was simple today and it’s been very simple all year long...hopefully they got some rust knocked off today. Jalen Hurts hasn’t practiced in a few weeks, this was his first game back in a few weeks and that showed early on. It’s got to be better next week.”

Garrett on the Eagles: “Philly has a chance to win the Super Bowl because they dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of it.”

Simms on WR A.J. Brown reading a book on the sidelines of today’s game: “It’s called personal growth.”

Garrett: “Always trying to get better.”

ON BILLS

Simms on QB Josh Allen in win vs. the Broncos: “He put up an MVP-type performance.”

Simms on win vs. Broncos: “The running game was the story early on. They dominated the line of scrimmage...as the game went on, we know the ‘Magic Man’ is going to make a few plays. He always makes us say, ‘Wow.’”

ON COACHING CAROUSEL

Florio on Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Liam Coen and Commanders’ offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury: “Baker Mayfield really wants Liam Coen to come back for a second season and beyond. The Jaguars have requested an interview with Coen and based on how things go tonight...other teams may become interested. For Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders’ offensive coordinator, here’s the most important point. The Cardinals are still paying him and will be paying him as a mid-level head coach into 2026. He’s in no hurry whatsoever. The Bears and the Saints, like the Jaguars, will want to interview him, but one or more of those might be declined...he’s in no hurry to leave.”

Florio on Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach and potential staff additions: “Vrabel is a defensive head coach. Offensive coordinator is going to be his most important hire, and the name to watch? Josh McDaniels. He and Vrabel have a good relationship and I’m told it’s definitely a possibility that McDaniels could be back in New England.”

