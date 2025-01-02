FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA TO ORIGINATE FROM FORD FIELD IN DETROIT AHEAD OF HISTORIC VIKINGS-LIONS REGULAR-SEASON FINALE ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Full Football Night in America Team On-Site at Ford Field for First Time for Regular Season Finale

Sunday’s Football Night in America Pre-Game Coverage Begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Tony Dungy Speaks with Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell; Pre-Game Interviews with Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, RB Jamhyr Gibbs, and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final Provides Post-Game Coverage from Detroit

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 2, 2025 – Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports – will originate live from Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., this Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into an historic Sunday Night Football matchup between Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings (14-2) and Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (14-2), with the NFC North title and home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs on the line.

This marks the first time that Football Night will have its full studio team on-site at a regular-season finale since the show’s inception in 2006.

Sunday night’s special Football Night will include Tony Dungy’s conversation with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and expected gameday interviews with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Lions RB Jamhyr Gibbs, and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

Vikings-Lions is the first final weekend matchup to determine a conference No. 1 seed since Emmitt Smith totaled 229 scrimmage yards (168 yards rushing; 10 catches for 61 yards) and a touchdown to lead the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Giants 16-13 on Jan. 2, 1994. Minnesota-Detroit also marks the first-ever regular-season matchup of teams with at least 13 wins.

Maria Taylor will host Sunday’s special edition of Football Night in America from Ford Field alongside former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, NFL Insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) will call Vikings-Lions on Sunday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

The Vikings-Lions winner captures the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye, while the losing team drops to the No. 5 seed and will play a road game in the Wild Card round.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game, will recap Sunday’s game. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

