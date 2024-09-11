GOLF INDUSTRY LEADERS NBC SPORTS NEXT AND TROON CELEBRATE A QUARTER-CENTURY PARTNERSHIP WITH AN EYE TOWARD FUTURE INNOVATION

ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 11, 2024) – On the heels of celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of the golf industry’s most successful partnerships, NBC Sports Next and Troon today formally announce a multi-year renewal of their quarter-century collaboration, which has driven golf participation and course-management innovation to new heights.

“Our relationship with Troon runs deep and we’re extremely proud to celebrate this significant milestone with a fellow golf industry leader and valued partner,” said NBC Sports Next President Will McIntosh. “We always have an eye directed toward the future and are looking forward to leveraging NBC Sports Next’s cutting-edge technology and distribution, as well as our dedicated sales and support systems to help further grow the Troon portfolio. Our partnership serves as a great example of what two, like-minded organizations can accomplish to help the business of golf.”

First launched in 1999, the initial NBC Sports Next-Troon technology agreement has expanded into a multi-service partnership – accelerated by the inception of GolfNow distribution in 2008 – which, in the most recent year, helped Troon-managed golf courses reach a record number of golfers and bookings, and has generated more than $200 million in golf fee revenue since 2021.

“NBC Sports Next technology, distribution and cross collaboration drives tremendous value for our clients and courses, helping to deliver rounds of golf and provide the tools to capitalize and create demand for our facilities,” said Troon President and CEO Tim Schantz. “We’re excited about our renewed partnership and equally as enthusiastic about what’s to come with new innovation we have in the works together.”

With the new, multi-year agreement, NBC Sports Next will remain a preferred partner of Troon and its managed facilities around the world, which have access to a menu of NBC Sports Next’s innovative technology solutions and services, including:



Point-of-sale technology

Streamlined payment processing through GolfNow Payments

Booking engines and electronic tee sheets

World’s largest tee-time distribution portal operated by NBC Sports Next’s GolfNow brand

Proprietary revenue management and benchmarking technologies

Best-in-class golf reservation concierge service that drives data collection and cross-selling benefits between Troon-affiliated facilities, the latter of which has delivered significant additional revenue to participating Troon locations in the prior three years.

Golf vacation marketing and fulfillment for Troon’s golf destination and resort partners via TroonGolfVacations GolfPass travel





NBC Sports Next-Troon Partnership Milestones

In addition to GolfNow distribution contributing to more than $200 million in golf fee revenue since 2021, NBC Sports Next has:

Processed more than $400 million annually for Troon properties through the GolfNow Payments service

Sold more than $2.9 million in golf travel packages since 2019 as the official licensee of Troon Golf Vacations

Supported Troon-managed golf courses to achieve significant annual savings through both preferred technology pricing and group purchasing





Forging Future Collaboration

The renewed partnership aims to integrate more of NBC Sports Next technology, services and innovation into Troon’s consumer efforts. Troon plans to reimagine its entire suite of digital offerings, its Troon Card program and its Troon Rewards program, one of golf’s premier loyalty programs. In addition, as Troon looks to relaunch the Troon Card, it will pilot options, including NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass membership offerings. Co-founded by global golf superstar and Troon investor Rory McIlroy, GolfPass is a must-have for golf lovers, providing more than 4,500 video instruction and entertainment titles, exclusive resources to learn and make informed decisions about golf purchases, and member-only discounts and perks on golf rounds and gear. There also are plans for the two companies to collaborate on a series of global GolfPass-Troon Rewards sweepstakes, starting in 2025.



About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within Golf and Youth & Recreational Sports. Known for its sports technology product innovation, NBC Sports Next equips more than 30 million players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, an industry leader in youth sports club, league and team management technology and youth sports editorial content; SportsEngine Play, a first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events, and offering the industry’s most comprehensive collection of player development and training content; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; and GolfPass, the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About Troon

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company providing services at 900-plus locations in 45-plus states and 35-plus countries, including operational responsibility for 575-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee courses and recreational facilities. Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDIEMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf, ICON Management and Eventive Sports. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com.

