GOLFPASS REMEMBERS THE ‘BIG BREAK’ REALITY SERIES PHENOMENON WITH ITS BIGGEST CONTESTANT PERSONALITIES IN ‘BIG BREAK: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?’, STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON TUESDAY, JULY 16

“Big Break was honestly just the best experience I could have had in my golfing career. I loved it so much.” Sara Brown, Big Break Sandals Resorts, Big Break Dominican Republic

“Just about everywhere I go, you know, just about every single day, it’s like, my gosh, I loved you on Big Break. And when are they bringing that show back?” Isaac Sanchez, Big Break Greenbrier, Big Break NFL

ORLANDO, Fla. (July 15, 2024) – It was a phenomenon in golf for more than a decade, introducing viewers to golf reality TV and creating fame for its colorful cast of characters – even launching a few careers. Over the course of 23 seasons on GOLF Channel, Big Break was, undeniably, golf’s most-watched original series.

On Tuesday, July 16, GolfPass will begin to catch up and reminisce with a few Big Break contestants who became all-time viewer favorites to also find out what they have been doing since leaving their indelible marks on the show. Big Break: Where Are They Now? will be streamed in eight parts, each profiling a former contestant’s appearance on the show and featuring a present-day interview with host Tom Abbott to discover more about their life journeys. Abbott co-hosted Big Break for 11 seasons and currently serves as a host and reporter for GOLF Channel’s coverage of professional golf.

“There isn’t a day that goes by without someone wanting to talk about Big Break. People still love to watch the old episodes on GolfPass and on our other streaming platforms,” Abbott said. “I was thrilled to be involved with this project as we find out what some of your favorite Big Break contestants have been up to and re-live their memorable moments from the show. It brought back so many happy memories for me. I know Big Break fans, new and old, will love this show.”

Who can forget Don Donatello’s cry to “pull that thing tight” during a critical measurement on Big Break II … or Robbie Biershenk flashing his good ole boy charm on Big Break Indian Wells … or how Iraq War amputee Chad Pfeifer’s performance on Big Break The Palm Beaches, FL changed how the game of golf would forever be viewed?

Big Break: Where Are They Now? will revisit all these great moments and more with the following former contestants:

Robbie Biershenk

On a show which has seen its share of colorful characters, humble driving range owner Robbie Biershenk created a whole new palette. Big Break Indian Wells alum “Shank” is back home on the range, raising a family, competing as an amateur again, and sharing memories of a Palm Springs push that resulted in an unexpected friendship.

Mallory (Blackwelder) and Julien Trudeau

They began as members of opposite teams on Big Break Ireland, but Mallory Blackwelder and Julien Trudeau ultimately became the series’ first married couple. In between, Mallory was a standout on Big Break NFL for Team Brown. During this episode, meet the rest of their new team, find out who is the new golfer in the house, and learn how Big Break Ireland champ Mark Murphy helped Julien cope with defeat.

Sara Brown

For years, Sara “no H” Brown graced GOLF Channel screens with strong runs at Big Break Sandals and Big Break Dominican Republic, and later with several seasons as host of School of Golf. Today, the energetic and plucky competitor is running a family, occasionally herding preschoolers, and being the ultimate team mom for her husband’s other successful squad.

Brian Cooper

A latecomer to golf who started pursuing the game in his mid-20s, Brian Cooper was in his 40s when he made his Big Break debut. Never one to hold back his emotions, Cooper garnered new fans – and detractors – on Big Break Greenbrier. His appearance on Big Break NFL was equally tumultuous, but ultimately led to achievement of a longtime goal.



Don Donatello

Beginning with Big Break II (Las Vegas), Don Donatello earned notoriety for his outbursts and antics, but quickly became heralded as a gritty competitor. Appearances on Big Break IV U.S. vs. Europe and Big Break Reunion solidified Donatello as legendary Big Break personality. Viewers will catch up with the legend and see what’s been happening since “pull that thing tight” became a catchphrase.



Stefanie Kenoyer and Al DelGreco

Stefanie Kenoyer earned and accepted invitations to two Big Break seasons, only to fall short of the ultimate prize in each. But a bold prediction from Big Break NFL teammate Al DelGreco led to the biggest life-changing event of all for Stefanie. Now, find out how it all came together, and how “Team DelGreco” has a whole new meaning.



Chad Pfeifer

Initially, Iraq War veteran/amputee Chad Pfeifer was noticed more for what was missing than for what he brought to Big Break The Palm Beaches, FL. But after eliminating four players in four episodes, the legend of “Corporal Clutch” was born. Learn how Chad continues to promote adaptive golf, and how his Big Break appearance changed the game.



Isaac Sanchez

A hulk of a man who goes by the nickname “Sasquatch,” in reality, Isaac Sanchez is a gentle giant. But that didn’t stop the competitor in him from creating some mythical moments, first at Big Break Greenbrier and later in a victorious run at Big Break NFL, where he teamed with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Much has changed over the years, but this Sasquatch is still just a regular guy.

