2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Olympic Trials Markets.png
NEW ORLEANS TOPS NBC STATIONS IN PRIMETIME RATINGS FOR U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
SIMONE BILES STARS AT U.S. GYMNASTICS TRIALS ON NBC & PEACOCK IN MOST-WATCHED OLYMPIC TRIALS TELECAST SINCE 2016
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
GRANT HOLLOWAY, KATIE MOON, AND RAI BENJAMIN HEADLINE OLYMPIANS COMPETING AT MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS FRIDAY

Published July 10, 2024 04:12 PM

Live Coverage Begins this Friday, July 12, at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock; Encore Presentation this Saturday, July 13, at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC

Olympians Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Karsten Warholm, Jessica Hull, Dina Asher-Smith, Michael Norman, and More Expected to Compete

Peacock to Stream All 15 Diamond League Meets Live This Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 10, 2024 – Team USA Paris Olympians Grant Holloway, Katie Moon, and Rai Benjamin headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Monaco Diamond League meet from iconic Stade Louis II this Friday, July 12, at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Holloway, Moon, and Benjamin all secured their second Olympic berths at last month’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Holloway, the three-time 110m hurdles world champion, will race his signature event against reigning Olympic gold medalist Hansle Parchment (Jamaica), while Moon will contest the pole vault. In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles final, silver medalist and U.S. record holder Rai Benjamin will face off against reigning Olympic gold medalist Karsten Warholm (Norway) and bronze medalist Alison dos Santos (Brazil).

The famed Monaco men’s 1500m will feature a slew of talent this year, including reigning Olympic gold medalist Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), and U.S. mile record holder Yared Nuguse, coming off a successful U.S. Olympic Team Trials where he finished second in the 1500m.

Multiple members of Team USA are expected to compete this week, including 2024 U.S. 10,000m champion Weini Kelati, 2023 high jump world silver medalist JuVaughn Harrison, and four-time 4x400m relay world champion Vernon Norwood.

On the international side, two-time Olympic 4x100m relay medalist Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain), 2023 world 100m runner-up Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), Australian 1500m record holder Jessica Hull, and Djamel Sedjati (Algeria) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Kenya), who ran the third- and fourth-fastest 800m times in history at last week’s Paris Diamond League meet.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

How To Watch – Friday, July 12-Saturday, July 13 (all times ET)

  • TV – CNBC
  • Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day

Peacock

CNBC

Fri., July 12

2 p.m. (LIVE)

Sat., July 13

3 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., July 12

Monaco

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., July 13

Monaco

3 p.m.

CNBC*

Sat., July 20

London

9 a.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Thurs., Aug. 22

Lausanne

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 25

Silesia

10 a.m.

Peacock

Lausanne

Noon

CNBC*

Silesia

2 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Aug. 30

Rome

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 31

Rome

7 p.m.

CNBC*

Thurs., Sept. 5

Zurich

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

Zurich

7:30 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Sept. 13

Brussels (Diamond League Final)

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Brussels

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Sept. 15

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--