HERE COME THE IRISH EPISODE 7 – SHOWCASING OPENING ROUND CFP WIN VS. INDIANA – PREMIERES TODAY, JAN. 16, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK

Docuseries Provides an Exclusive, Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Team’s 2024 Season

Notre Dame Plays Ohio State in National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 20, in Pursuit of First National Title Since 1988

Special Eighth Episode Added to Cover Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, and National Championship Game Set to be Released on Feb. 6

All Seven Episodes Available to Stream on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 16, 2025 – The seventh episode of Here Come the Irish, a new docuseries that follows the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team and provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the iconic program, premieres today, Jan. 16, exclusively on Peacock. The series chronicles the 2024 season that has seen the Fighting Irish advance to the National Championship Game in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, where they can claim their first national title since 1988 and 12th in school history. All seven episodes are currently streaming on Peacock and can be found here.

Given the team’s extensive postseason success, an eighth episode has been added to what was initially a seven-episode season. The final installment, set to release exclusively on Peacock on Feb. 6, will cover Notre Dame’s Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, Orange Bowl win over Penn State, and the events that transpire in the National Championship Game against Ohio State.

The seventh episode, which premieres today, Jan. 16, details the team’s victory over Indiana in the opening round of the College Football Playoff – the first meeting between the in-state rivals since 1991. In what was the final home game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., for many of the senior players, the Fighting Irish won, 27-17, advancing to the quarterfinals of the CFP.

“It’s time for Chapter 13, a chapter that’s never been written in Notre Dame Football history. Be confident and aggressive in everything you do – everything you got to make sure we come in here and achieve team glory,” says head coach Marcus Freeman passionately in an exclusive pre-game locker room speech against Indiana. Freeman’s contract extension, signed one week before Notre Dame’s win against Indiana, is covered in the episode as well.

“[It] was as close to football heaven as you can get,” says senior quarterback Riley Leonard when discussing the atmosphere at Notre Dame Stadium during the win over Indiana. On his fourth-quarter touchdown run to effectively seal the Fighting Irish victory, Leonard states, “It was one of those moments where I soaked it all in. To score that touchdown and look out into the fans, I knew this was pretty special.”

All seven episodes, currently available to stream on Peacock, showcase the Fighting Irish’s 11-1 regular season, from their Week 1 win against then-No. 20 Texas A&M, their Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, and the subsequent resiliency and camaraderie displayed after that setback, resulting in ten consecutive wins to end the regular season, including decisive victories over No. 15 Louisville, No. 24 Navy, and No. 18 Army.

NBC Sports and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. The current agreement runs through the 2029 season.

