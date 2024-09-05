JIMMY FALLON AND DJ KHALED COMPETE HEAD-TOHEAD IN SPECIAL CHALLENGE GOLF MATCH AIRING FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 ON NBC

The Cardigan Classic: Fallon vs. Khaled

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 5, 2024 – Emmy and Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate Jimmy Fallon - host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – and Grammy-nominated producer and record executive DJ Khaled put their golf rivalry to the test when they go head-to-head in a special golf challenge match that will air Friday, September 13 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. The special will stream next day on Peacock and air on Golf Channel beginning on Monday, September 16.

Presented by Ford, The Cardigan Classic: Fallon vs. Khaled is a fast-paced, four-hole golf match that takes place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, home to the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. The match takes place on two of Edgewood Tahoe’s signature golf holes – the popular par-3 17th and the par-5 18th – with Lake Tahoe serving as the backdrop. At stake for the winner: a custom-made red Cardigan and bragging rights.

Jimmy Fallon is the longtime host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ having just celebrated 10 years, and current executive producer of the music and comedy variety show, “That’s My Jam” and executive producer of NBC’s return of “Password.” The four-time Emmy Award winner started his television career on Saturday Night Live as a cast member from 1998-2004. He hosted “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on NBC from 2009-14 before taking over the iconic “Tonight Show” desk from Jay Leno.

DJ Khaled, a Grammy award winner and 10-time Grammy Award-nominated record executive and producer, has collaborated with many of the top artists in the music industry, including Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. He has produced 11 studio albums of his own since 2006, including Grate (2017), which included his first No. 1 single, “I’m the One.” Khaled, who was introduced to the game at a young age, has become captivated with the game in recent years, channeling his beacon of positivity out onto the golf course with his catch phrase, “Let’s go Golfing.”

The Cardigan Classic: Fallon vs. Khaled is produced by NBC Sports in conjunction with Words & Music Productions and Electric Hotdog. Steve Sands, Peter Jacobsen, Roger Maltbie and Kira K. Dixon host NBC Sports’ coverage of The Cardigan Classic.

-NBC SPORTS-