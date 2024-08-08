KEVIN KISNER TO SERVE AS ANALYST FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS

Four-Time PGA TOUR Winner Served as Analyst for The Sentry, The WM Phoenix Open and The PLAYERS Championship Earlier This Year

FedExCup Playoffs Begin with FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis August 15-18 on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock

Golf Central Studio Show On-Site From All Three FedExCup Playoff Events For First Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 8, 2024 – Four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, including the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Kisner will work alongside play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks while Brad Faxon will serve as an analyst with play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon throughout NBC Sports’ FedExCup Playoff coverage.

Kisner made his debut as an analyst on NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage at the 2024 season opener at The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua. Kisner also served as an analyst at the WM Phoenix Open and The PLAYERS Championship and joined Smylie Kaufman for “Happy Hour” coverage at TPC Scottsdale’s raucous 16th hole and TPC Sawgrass’ iconic 17th hole during those events.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock begins with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis on August 15-18, continues with the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo., on August 22-25, and concludes with the TOUR Championship in Atlanta from August 29-September 1.

The Aiken, S.C., native has won four times on the PGA TOUR, including victories in the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2021 Wyndham Championship, and was a member of the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup in 2017 and 2022. Earlier this year, U.S. Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk announced that Kisner would serve as one of his captain’s assistants for this September’s Presidents Cup in Montreal alongside Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard.

As part of NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs, GOLF Channel’s Golf Central studio show will be on-site with pre- and post-round coverage at all three Playoff events for the first time. Coverage from the FedEx St. Jude Championship will begin Thursday, August 15, at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

