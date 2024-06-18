KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES LIVE GOLF TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK & GOLF CHANNEL

Live Coverage of KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash., Begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and Continues at 6 p.m. ET GOLF Channel and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 18, 2024 – The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash., headlines this week’s golf coverage across four tournaments on NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel.

PGA OF AMERICA: KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash., this week. This will mark the second time the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be played at Sahalee Country Club, as the course previously hosted the event in 2016 when Brooke Henderson won in a playoff over Lydia Ko.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock before moving to GOLF Channel and Peacock from 6-10 p.m. ET. Golf Central will surround the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with live studio coverage on-site from Sahalee Country Club beginning today at 3 p.m. ET.

On Sunday evening, Callaway will once again present uninterrupted coverage during the final hour of play on NBC and Peacock, as the pivotal shots are made down the stretch at Sahalee Country Club to determine the winner of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. This week’s coverage will also feature cameras powered by T-Mobile’s 5G portable private network, following their broadcast enhancements at the PGA Championship in May.

NBC, Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon / Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Paige Mackenzie

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples / Kay Cockerill

How To Watch – Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 23 (all times ET)

· TV – NBC, GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock NBC/Peacock Thursday 6-10 p.m. 4-6 p.m. Friday 6-10 p.m. 4-6 p.m. Saturday 6-8 p.m. 1-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday Noon-3 p.m. 3-7 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Nelly Korda

· Lydia Ko

· Rose Zhang

· Minjee Lee

· Lexi Thompson

· Brooke Henderson

· Lilia Vu

PGA TOUR: TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., this week for the Travelers Championship. A signature event for the second year, the tournament offers a purse of $20 million, with $3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points going to the winner. Seven of the top ten players in the World Golf Rankings are expected to compete, as well as all four members of the U.S. men’s Olympic golf team – Scottie Scheffler, defending Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

Live coverage will begin Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. Golf Central will provide live studio coverage from the Travelers Championship this week beginning on Thursday afternoon.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course: Smylie Kaufman / Arron Oberholser

How To Watch – Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 23 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Scottie Scheffler

· Wyndham Clark

· Xander Schauffele

· Collin Morikawa

· Max Homa

· Patrick Cantlay

· Viktor Hovland

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: DICK’S SPORTING GOODS OPEN

The PGA TOUR Champions tees off from En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York, this week at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Padraig Harrington is the two-time defending event champion.

Live coverage begins Friday at Noon ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

How To Watch – Friday, June 21 – Sunday, June 23 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Friday Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday 3-6 p.m. Sunday 3-6 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Padraig Harrington

· Bernhard Langer

· Ernie Els

· Vijay Singh

· David Duval

DP WORLD TOUR: KLM OPEN

The KLM Open on the DP World Tour is held this week at The International in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The tournament was founded in 1912 and is an Open Qualifying Series event, with the top two finishers not already exempt who make the cut, getting into The Open in July.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, June 20 – Sunday, June 23 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel Thursday 7 a.m. - Noon Friday 7 a.m. - Noon Saturday 7 - 11:30 a.m. Sunday 6:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Rasmus Hojgaard

· Dylan Frittelli

· Luke List

· Danny Willett

· Matt Wallace

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Tuesday-Sunday originating from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the PGA TOUR Travelers Championship. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Kira K. Dixon, Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Amanda Blumenherst, Beth Ann Nichols, Amy Rogers, Paige Mackenzie and Hailey Hunter.



Day Golf Central Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Wednesday 3-8 p.m. Thursday 2-3 p.m./10-11 p.m. Friday 2-3 p.m./10-11 p.m. Saturday 11:30-1 p.m./8-9 p.m. Sunday 11:30-1 p.m./7-8 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.





