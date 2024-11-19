LPGA TOUR CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK AND GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

LPGA Tour CME Group Tour Championship – Thursday-Saturday on GOLF Channel, Final Round on NBC and Peacock on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Golf Central Studio Coverage Live On-Site at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., Beginning Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

PGA TOUR RSM Classic at Sea Island – Final Event of 2024 PGA TOUR Season – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel

Live Coverage Includes DP World Tour BMW Australian PGA Championship and Asian Tour LINK Hong Kong Open

Magnolia Dreams: The Story of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and 2024 Masters Highlight Film Premiere Tonight on GOLF Channel Beginning at 7 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 19, 2024 – The LPGA Tour CME Group Tour Championship headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage across NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel this week, as Nelly Korda looks to close out her impressive 2024 campaign with one more victory.

This week’s live coverage includes the RSM Classic – the final event of the 2024 PGA TOUR season – as well as events on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour.

Additionally, GOLF Channel will premiere Magnolia Dreams: The Story of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the 2024 Masters Highlight Film, chronicling Scottie Scheffler’s second Masters victory, tonight on GOLF Channel beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

LPGA TOUR: CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

The top 60 players on the year-long Race to the CME Globe standings have qualified for the CME Group Tour Championship this week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. Nelly Korda won her seventh event of the 2024 season this past weekend at The Annika, birdieing five consecutive holes on the back nine of Sunday’s final round to win by three shots. Her seven wins put her in rare company, joining Kathy Whitworth, Nancy Lopez and Beth Daniel as the only Americans since 1970 with seven or more wins in a single season.

Golf Central studio coverage will be on-site this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, providing live pre- and post-round coverage from Tiburon Golf Club. Anna Jackson will anchor coverage alongside analysts Brandel Chamblee, Mel Reid and Paige Mackenzie, and reporter Amy Rogers.

Peacock will also provide streaming coverage of the 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards Show on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Day NBC/Peacock GOLF Channel NBCSports.com/App Thursday 3-5 p.m. 2-3 p.m. Friday 3-5 p.m. 2-3 p.m. Saturday 4-7 p.m.* 2-5 p.m. Sunday 1-4 p.m.

*same-day delay

Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples / Paige Mackenzie

Paige Mackenzie Interviews: Amy Rogers

Notable Players This Week

Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Hannah Green

Brooke Henderson

Lauren Coughlin

Ayaka Furue

Jeeno Thitikul

PGA TOUR: RSM CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR FedExFall and 2024 season conclude this week at the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. After this week, the top 125 players in the FedExCup standings earn full PGA TOUR cards for 2025, as well as a spot in next year’s PLAYERS Championship. Defending champion Ludvig Åberg is expected to make his first appearance since having surgery in September to repair a torn medial meniscus in his left knee.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Smylie Kaufman

: On-Course: Johnson Wagner / Billy Ray Brown

Notable Players This Week

Ludvig Åberg

Sepp Straka

Brian Harman

Mackenzie Hughes

Harris English

Joel Dahmen

Kevin Kisner

DP WORLD TOUR: BMW AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

This is the first of five “Opening Swing” events on the DP World Tour to start their 2024-25 season. Native Australian Min Woo Lee won last year’s event at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane by three shots. Wednesday-Saturday coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app and continues on GOLF Channel each evening at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

Min Woo Lee

Jason Day

Cam Davis

Geoff Ogilvy

Cameron Smith

Victor Perez

Marc Leishman

ASIAN TOUR: LINK HONG KONG OPEN

Coverage of the Asian Tour’s LINK Hong Kong Open from Hong Kong Golf Club begins late Wednesday-Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com and continues overnight on GOLF Channel at 1 a.m. ET.

MAGNOLIA DREAMS: THE STORY OF THE 2024 AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR AND 2024 MASTERS HIGHLIGHT FILM PREMIERE TONIGHT ON GOLF CHANNEL BEGINNING AT 7 P.M. ET

Augusta National Golf Club takes centerstage on GOLF Channel tonight, with the premiere of Magnolia Dreams: The Story of the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the official 2024 Masters Highlight Film chronicling Scottie Scheffler’s journey to his second green jacket. Dylan Dreyer will voice Magnolia Dreams, which is highlighted by Lottie Woad’s clutch performance down the stretch with three birdies in her final four holes to win the fifth Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Wednesday-Sunday this week on-site from Tiburon Golf Club. Anna Jackson hosts coverage with analysts Brandel Chamblee, Mel Reid, and Paige Mackenzie, with reporters from Amy Rogers and Rex Hoggard.



Day Golf Central Wednesday 4-5 p.m. Thursday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 5-6 p.m. Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. / 5-6 p.m. Saturday 12-1/7-8 p.m. Sunday 12-1/4-5 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

--NBC SPORTS--