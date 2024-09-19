LPGA TOUR KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP AND DP WORLD TOUR BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP HEADLINE GOLF CHANNEL’S TOURNAMENT COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Kroger Queen City Championship Coverage from TPC River Bend in Ohio Airs 1-4 p.m. ET Today Through Sunday

Rory McIlroy Headlines BMW PGA Championship Field – Coverage From Wentworth Club in England Begins 7 a.m. ET Daily Through Sunday

PGA TOUR Champions Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Airs 6-9 p.m. ET Friday-Sunday

Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs Continue with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course 4-6 p.m. ET Thursday-Sunday

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 19, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents more than 50 hours of live coverage spanning the LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour this week, as Nelly Korda headlines the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship and Rory McIlroy leads a deep contingent at the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England.

LPGA TOUR: KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP

This marks the third playing of the Kroger Queen City Championship outside of downtown Cincinnati and the first time it will be held at TPC River Bend, designed by Arnold Palmer. The field includes a number of top players fresh off the Solheim Cup, including Americans Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang and England’s Charley Hull, as well as recent LPGA Hall of Fame qualifier and 2024 Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko and defending champion Minjee Lee.

Coverage will air from 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday on GOLF Channel and streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Karen Stupples

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: Reporter: Amy Rogers

DP WORLD TOUR: BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The flagship tournament of the DP World Tour, the BMW PGA Championship was founded in 1955 and will feature a world-class field including Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022 champion Shane Lowry and 2021 champion Billy Horschel. Ryan Fox won last year’s event by one stroke over Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton. Live coverage from Wentworth Club in England will air today through Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel, NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports app.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR Champions visit two of the world’s iconic golf courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill – for the Pure Insurance Championship. This week’s event features the Pro-Junior tournament, in which players from First Tee organizations around the U.S. team up with a PGA TOUR Champions player to compete in a separate tournament from the TOUR event.

This also marks the final event in the storied career of World Golf Hall of Famer Mark O’Meara. The 1998 Masters and Open Champion announced earlier this week that he will retire from competition following this week’s event at Pebble Beach, where he has won five times across his career. Coverage airs 6-9 p.m. ET this Friday-Sunday on GOLF Channel, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

KORN FERRY TOUR: NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs continue with the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio. This is the penultimate event of the playoffs, with the top 75 advancing to next week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship at French Lick Golf Resort’s Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind.

The top 14 players on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List have secured PGA TOUR membership for 2025, and the top 30 will earn PGA TOUR status for next year following the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Coverage this week airs 4-6 p.m. ET today through Sunday on GOLF Channel, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Thursday-Sunday this week. Steve Burkowski will anchor coverage alongside analyst Tripp Isenhour.



Day Golf Central Thursday 6-6:30 p.m. Friday 9-9:30 p.m. Saturday 12:30-1/9-9:30 p.m. Sunday 12:30-1/9-9:30 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

