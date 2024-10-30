LPGA TOUR’S TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL

LPGA TOUR TOTO Japan Classic in Shiga, Japan – Live Coverage Begins Tonight at 11 p.m. ET

College Golf – East Lake Cup Coverage Continues with Final Round Coverage Today at 3 p.m. ET

European Challenge Tour Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final – Begins Thursday at 7 a.m. ET

Asian Tour BNI Indonesian Masters – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – October 30, 2024 – GOLF Channel presents live coverage of the LPGA Tour’s TOTO Japan Classic from Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan, beginning tonight at 11 p.m. ET, headlining golf coverage this week.

LPGA TOUR: TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

This week’s LPGA Tour TOTO Japan Classic is a no cut event made up of players from both the LPGA and Japan LPGA Tours. Ayaka Furue, who won this event in 2021, headlines a strong field which includes Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Linn Grant, and Yuka Saso. Coverage airs live overnight Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday on GOLF Channel beginning at 11 p.m. ET. Friday’s coverage will begin at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

· Ayaka Furue

· Brooke Henderson

· Jin Young Ko

· Linn Grant

· Yuka Saso

COLLEGE GOLF: EAST LAKE CUP

The final round of the East Lake Cup airs today at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. This event is played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., and features four women’s teams (LSU, Oregon, UCLA, and USC) and four men’s teams (Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Ohio State) competing in team match play formats. The individual stroke play format took place Monday which crowned the individual champions and decided seeding for the team match play. Steve Burkowski handles play-by-play commentary alongside John Cook, Emilia Migliaccio and Billy Ray Brown.

EUROPEAN CHALLENGE TOUR: ROLEX CHALLENGE TOUR GRAND FINAL

This week’s European Challenge Tour Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final will be played from Club de Golf Alcanada in Mallorca, Spain. After this week’s event, the top 20 players on the Road to Mallorca Rankings will earn their 2025 DP World Tour cards. The first three rounds air on GOLF Channel at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The final round airs live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

ASIAN TOUR: BNI INDONESIAN MASTERS

Also this week, GOLF Channel will provide live coverage of the BNI Indonesian Masters from Royale Jakarta Golf Club in Jakarta, Indonesia. The first two rounds air live on GOLF Channel at 2 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. Weekend coverage on GOLF Channel will air live Saturday at 2:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 1 a.m. ET. Lead-in coverage begins both Saturday and Sunday at 12 a.m. ET on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

