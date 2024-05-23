MARY CARILLO, ANDREA JOYCE, AND JIMMY ROBERTS TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024, CONTINUING DISTINGUISHED DECADES-LONG OLYMPIC MEDIA ROLES

Paris Marks 16th Olympic Assignment for Carillo; Begins Coverage of French Open for 22nd Consecutive Year This Sunday, May 26, on Peacock (Live at Noon ET)

Joyce Handles 17th Olympics Assignment in Paris; Reports from U.S. Olympic Trials-Diving in Knoxville next Month

Roberts Works Milestone 20th Olympics in Paris; Nominated for ’23 Sports Emmy for his Chasing Gold Feature on the Liberation of Farebersviller, France during World War II

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 23, 2024 – Mary Carillo, Andrea Joyce, and Jimmy Roberts, among the most distinguished and longtime Olympics voices, will once again serve as NBC Olympics commentators this summer in Paris, it was announced today.

“Mary, Andrea and Jimmy have provided the compelling reporting and storytelling that is a hallmark of our Olympic presentation. We are thrilled to have them back on our team for Paris,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics Production.

Carillo handles her 16th Olympic assignment overall and 13th for NBC in Paris, where she will serve as a reporter and call the tennis competition. She will also serve up a sampling of Parisian and French culture through numerous feature stories that have become synonymous with NBCU’s Olympic coverage. This Sunday on Peacock (Live at Noon ET), Carillo begins her 22nd consecutive year as an analyst on NBC Sports’ French Open coverage (May 26-June 9 on NBC and Peacock) from Roland Garros, where she teamed with John McEnroe to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open.

Carillo: “When you cover as many Olympics as I have you inevitably come to think you know how to judge every sport. Doesn’t matter that you’ve never tried most of them, especially all those crazy winter events. Doesn’t matter that you only watch them for a few days every four years. Does that stop you from declaring that it was the luger’s blunder on turn 27 that cost him the gold? Hell, no. That the forward lean on that last ski jump was premature? That the fall lines in the Nordic combined must be obeyed! Is it any wonder that by the end of it all when you order coffee you find yourself saying, ‘Triple lutz salchow twizzle. With oat milk.’ It sucks you in, the weeks of the Olympic Games. And if you’re as lucky as I am, every morning you text your two great friends, Andrea and Jimmy. You write, ‘Heading down to breakfast.’ And they come. And it’s gold.”

Joyce works her 17th Olympics and 13th with NBC in Paris, reporting from the diving competition as well as serving as a sportsdesk reporter. Next month , Joyce will serve as a reporter at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials–Diving in Knoxville (June 17-23 on NBC, Peacock and USA Network).

Joyce: “It’s always so incredible to be surrounded by the passion and determination of the athletes...many of whom train their whole lives in relative obscurity for just one moment in the spotlight. Beyond that, I love the spirit of generosity at the games. No matter what is going on in the world, the Olympics makes us all feel like we are part of one community...a constant reminder that we are more alike than we are different. To share that with my co-workers is a true gift. Over the years I was incredibly lucky to witness Simone Biles make history countless times. But my favorite wasn’t a gold medal performance. In Tokyo, after withdrawing from the competition, Simone made a remarkable comeback on the last day for the balance beam final. She won the bronze. Seeing her reaction and the emotion from her teammates was a true Olympic moment. After all her historic accomplishments, Simone told me that moment and that bronze medal would always rank among her best memories.”

In Paris, Roberts reprises his role telling the stories of the Games and will serve as a sportsdesk reporter, his milestone 20th Olympic assignment and 12th for NBC. Earlier this week , Chasing Gold: Farebersviller, Roberts’ family-inspired feature on the remarkable story of Company C, which helped liberate Farebersviller, France during World War II, was a finalist for a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Writing-Long Form category.

Roberts: “My career in relation to the Olympics has been one ‘pinch me’ moment after another. I’ve been fortunate to have seen things I will never forget, iconic things. For me, though, the lasting memory of the Games is about the many remarkable people I’ve met along the way. Athletes, of course, like Dan Jansen, who gets my vote for the most memorable story I’ve covered. Also, it’s the people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. Not only Hall of Famers like Jim McKay, Bob Costas, and Mike Tirico, but the hundreds of talented and tireless folks on the other side of the camera with whom you become family. It’s really an amazing dynamic.”

Additional career highlights for Carillo, Joyce and Roberts:

Mary Carillo

Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Carillo has introduced the people, culture, and history of the host country and city to the U.S. television audience. At the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics she profiled the legendary South Korean Jindo dogs. In 2016, she spent nearly three weeks traversing Brazil to film her travelogues.

A three-time recipient of the Peabody Award and three-time Sports Emmy winner, Carillo served as a correspondent for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and was the host and interviewer for a primetime 20-year retrospective documentary on Olympic figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. She was late night host and correspondent at the 2012 London Olympics, and 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

An honoree of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Carillo’s first Olympics assignment was as the skiing reporter for CBS at the 1992 Albertville Olympics.

Andrea Joyce

Most recently, Joyce was the figure skating and short track speed skating reporter at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Previously, she reported from the gymnastics venue for the five consecutive Olympics, covering Suni Lee’s gold-medal winning all-around performance in Tokyo, Simone Biles and the gold-medal winning “Final Five” squad in 2016, the Gabby Douglas-led “Fierce Five” team champions in 2012, and all-around gold medals for Nastia Liukin and Carly Patterson in 2008 and 2004, respectively. Joyce’s new young readers book Legends of Women’s Gymnastics profiles 28 champions from more than a half century of competition.

At previous Winter Games, Joyce has reported from both the high-profile figure skating and short track venues since the 2006 Torino Olympics. She also co-hosted weekend coverage for three Winter Games for CBS, twice also serving as co-host of Opening and Closing Ceremony coverage.

An honoree of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Joyce reported on her first Olympics with ESPN in 1988 in Seoul.

Jimmy Roberts

Roberts most recently served as a USA Network host for the Beijing Olympics. For the prior 10 Olympics, beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Roberts served as a correspondent and reporter on NBCUniversal’s coverage. Among memorable stories, he has reported on Bode Miller in Vancouver, changes to Wimbledon for the Olympics in London, the legacy of Russian hockey from Sochi, and the incredible story of Refugee athletes in Rio.

Over a career that spans four decades in broadcasting and journalism, Roberts has covered major sports events including the Super Bowl, the World Series, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NBA Finals, Wimbledon, and all of golf’s biggest events.

A 13-time Sports Emmy winner, Roberts’ first Olympic assignment was as a production assistant at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, where he handled graphics for the speed skating competition (won by American Eric Heiden). At the next Winter Olympics in the U.S. (in Salt Lake City in 2002), Roberts had the honor of interviewing on NBC those who lit of the Olympic cauldron -- the gold-medal winning 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team of “Miracle on Ice” fame.

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

