COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET

Published May 16, 2024 03:44 PM

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Former Arsenal Star Lee Dixon On-Location with Special Pitchside Desk at Emirates Stadium Ahead of Arsenal-Everton

Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to Call Manchester City-West Ham Live from Etihad Stadium

Peacock to Stream All 10 “Championship Sunday” Matches Live, Including Six Exclusively

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 16, 2024 – NBC Sports concludes a thrilling Premier League season with the title race coming down to the final day as Manchester City (88 points) and Arsenal (86) can each hoist the trophy on “Championship Sunday,” featuring all 10 matches presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m. ET, on Peacock and the networks of NBCUniversal. Click here for the full schedule.

Sunday’s action begins with a special two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network as NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show travels to the U.K. to host the Championship Sunday shows live on-site. Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows from a pitchside desk at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium alongside former Arsenal player Lee Dixon, who won four league titles with Arsenal from 1988-2002, former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

Following are the networks and announcers for “Championship Sunday” (live, Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, subject to change):

MatchPlatformCommentators
Manchester City v. West HamNBC, PeacockJon Champion, Graeme Le Saux
Arsenal v. EvertonUSA Network, PeacockJim Proudfoot, Matt Holland
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester UnitedCNBC, PeacockTony Jones, Matt Upson
Chelsea v. BournemouthGOLF Channel, PeacockPhil Blacker, Efan Ekoku
Brentford v. NewcastlePeacockSeb Hutchinson, Lee Hendrie
Burnley v. Nottingham ForestPeacockIan Crocker, David Phillips
Crystal Palace v. Aston VillaPeacockGary Taphouse, Tony Gale
Liverpool v. Wolverhampton WanderersPeacockMartin Tyler, Jim Beglin
Luton Town v. FulhamPeacockAndy Bishop, Stephen Warnock
Sheffield United v. TottenhamPeacockPien Meulensteen, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk

First-place Manchester City, who aim to become the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles, host West Ham on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium and will report on-site during Sunday’s Premier League Mornings.

On USA Network and Peacock, second-place Arsenal look to win their first PL title in 20 years as the Gunners host Everton.

Following are the title-winning scenarios for Manchester City and Arsenal:

· Manchester City would win PL title with: win v. West Ham OR Arsenal draw/loss v. Everton

· Arsenal would win PL title with: win v. Everton AND Manchester City draw/loss v. West Ham

o If Arsenal win and Manchester City draw, both teams would finish on 89 points and Arsenal would win the title on goal difference.

Also on Sunday, Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion on CNBC and Peacock and Chelsea host Bournemouth on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

All 10 matches will be presented live on Peacock for the second consecutive year, including six matches streaming exclusively. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Goal Zone continues exclusively on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

–NBC SPORTS–