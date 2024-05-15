MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, Tim Howard and Former Arsenal Star Lee Dixon On-Location with Special Pitchside Desk at Emirates Stadium Ahead of Arsenal-Everton

Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux to Call Manchester City-West Ham Live from Etihad Stadium

Peacock to Stream All 10 “Championship Sunday” Matches Live, Including Six Exclusively

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During 10-Match Window this Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2024 – NBC Sports concludes a thrilling Premier League season with the title race coming down to the final day as Manchester City (88 points) and Arsenal (86) can each hoist the trophy on “Championship Sunday,” which features all 10 matches presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock and the networks of NBCUniversal.

With the Premier League title set to be decided on the final day of the season for the 10th time in league history, NBC Sports’ studio team will be on-site at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the match commentary team will be live from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Sunday’s action begins with a special two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network as NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show travels to the U.K. to host the Championship Sunday shows live on-site. Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s shows from a pitchside desk at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium alongside former Arsenal player Lee Dixon, who won four league titles with Arsenal from 1988-2002, former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

First-place Manchester City, who aim to become the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles, host West Ham on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium and will report on-site during Sunday’s Premier League Mornings.

On USA Network and Peacock, second-place Arsenal look to win their first PL title in 20 years as the Gunners host Everton.

Following are the title-winning scenarios for Manchester City and Arsenal:

· Manchester City would win PL title with : win v. West Ham OR Arsenal draw/loss v. Everton

· Arsenal would win PL title with : win v. Everton AND Manchester City draw/loss v. West Ham

o If Arsenal win and Manchester City draw, both teams would finish on 89 points and Arsenal would win the title on goal difference.

Also on Sunday, Manchester United visit Brighton & Hove Albion on CNBC and Peacock and Chelsea host Bournemouth on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

All 10 matches will be presented live on Peacock for the second consecutive year , including six matches streaming exclusively. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Goal Zone continues exclusively on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss the PL title race and relegation scrap as the Premier League season reaches its final weekend.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sun., May 19 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings Peacock Sun., May 19 10 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Manchester City v. West Ham NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Arsenal v. Everton USA Network, Peacock, Universo Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Manchester United CNBC, Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Chelsea v. Bournemouth GOLF Channel, Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Brentford v. Newcastle Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Burnley v. Nottingham Forest Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Aston Villa Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Liverpool v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Luton Town v. Fulham Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Sheffield United v. Tottenham Peacock Sun., May 19 11 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., May 19 1 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., May 19 2 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock

