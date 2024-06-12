NBCUNIVERSAL NAMES PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES COMMENTATORS FOR SWIMMING, DIVING, TRACK & FIELD, AND GYMNASTICS AS U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS BEGIN

Record 14 Nights of U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Primetime and 45 Hours on NBC – With All Events Streaming Live on Peacock – Begins with Swimming this Saturday, June 15, Live at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock

U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming, Diving, Track & Field, and Gymnastics to be Presented June 15-30 Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 12, 2024 – With the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming, diving, track & field and gymnastics taking place from June 15-30 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, the roster of announcers for those four sports for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer was announced today. The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

There are two announce teams each for Paris Olympic swimming, track & field, and gymnastics. For swimming and track & field, one team will call live preliminary heats and one team will handle the live finals in the afternoon as well as the primetime show. For gymnastics, there will be one team for live daytime coverage and one team for the primetime show. All coverage will be streamed live on Peacock.

Following are NBC Sports’ Paris Olympics announce teams for swimming, diving, track & field, and gymnastics:

SWIMMING

Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play (Live Finals and Primetime)

14th NBC Olympic assignment, dating to 1996 Atlanta Olympics; eighth consecutive Summer Olympics calling swimming alongside Rowdy Gaines

Previously called alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, speed skating at 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, 2006 Torino Olympics, and 2010 Vancouver Olympics, alpine skiing at 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and has served as the lead host of NBC Sports' PGA TOUR tournament coverage since 2000

Hicks joined NBC Sports in 1992 and has served as the lead host of NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR tournament coverage since 2000

Rowdy Gaines, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

9th NBC Olympics assignment, working every Summer Games since 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Games

Member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, International Swimming Hall of Fame, and both the Alabama and Florida Sports Halls of Fame

Member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, International Swimming Hall of Fame, and both the Alabama and Florida Sports Halls of Fame

Elizabeth Beisel, Correspondent/Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

2nd NBC Olympic assignment after debuting on Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Two-time U.S. Olympic medalist at 2012 London Games, with silver medal in 400m individual medley and bronze medal in 200m backstroke

Three-time medalist at World championships, including the 2011 400m individual medley World title

Host of NBC Sports' In The Village Olympic podcast

Three-time medalist at World championships, including the 2011 400m individual medley World title

Host of NBC Sports’ In The Village Olympic podcast

Melissa Stark, Reporter (Live Finals and Primetime)

4th NBC Olympic assignment

Previously worked three Olympics, anchoring 2008 Beijing Olympics coverage on MSNBC, serving as a correspondent for speed skating and the Opening Ceremony in Torino in 2006, and reporting on swimming and diving in Athens in 2004

Begins third season as sideline reporter for NBC's Sunday Night Football this fall

Begins third season as sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football this fall

Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play (Live Preliminary Heats)

7th NBC Olympic assignment; in addition to swimming this summer, will call wrestling for fourth consecutive Summer Olympics

Called archery, shooting, and judo at the 2012 London Olympics, curling at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and 2022 Beijing Olympics, beach volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Amy Van Dyken, Analyst (Live Preliminary Heats)

2nd NBC Olympic assignment after debuting on Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Six-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist at 1996 Atlanta Olympics and 2000 Sydney Olympics

First American woman to win four swimming gold medals at a single Olympics (Atlanta)

First American woman to win four swimming gold medals at a single Olympics (Atlanta)

Heather Olson, Artistic Swimming Analyst

5th NBC Olympic assignment, serving as an artistic swimming analyst at the Tokyo Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics, 2012 London Olympics, and 2008 Beijing Olympics

Two-time U.S. artistic swimming Olympian; member of gold medal-winning U.S. women's artistic swimming team at 1996 Atlanta Olympics

DIVING

Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play

13th NBC Olympic assignment (14th overall, working 1998 Nagano Olympics with CBS), working every Summer and Winter Olympics since 2000

NBC Olympic assignment (14 overall, working 1998 Nagano Olympics with CBS), working every Summer and Winter Olympics since 2000 Calling 7 th consecutive Olympic diving competition alongside Cynthia Potter

consecutive Olympic diving competition alongside Cynthia Potter Since 2000 Sydney Olympics, has called diving, swimming, baseball, canoeing, short track speed skating, freestyle skiing, giant slalom snowboarding, and more

Called French Open alongside John McEnroe and Mary Carillo, as well as Wimbledon (2000-2011)

Cynthia Potter, Analyst



9th NBC Olympic assignment, serving as diving analyst at every Summer Games since 1992 Barcelona

Member of three U.S. diving teams at the Olympics (1968 Mexico City Olympics, 1972 Munich Olympics, 1976 Montreal Olympics), winning bronze in the 3m springboard in Montreal

Laura Wilkinson, Analyst

3rd NBC Olympic assignment; served as a diving analyst at the 2016 Rio Olympics and worked for NBCOlympics.com at the 2012 London Olympics

Three-time U.S. Olympic diver (2000 Sydney Olympics, 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics), winning gold medal in 10m platform in Sydney; also won the World championships in 10m platform in 2005

Andrea Joyce, Reporter

17th Olympic assignment and 13th with NBC

Olympic assignment and 13 with NBC Most recently, Joyce was the figure skating and short track speed skating reporter at the 2022 Beijing Olympics; previously, she reported from the gymnastics venue for five consecutive Olympics

At previous Winter Games, Joyce has reported from both the high-profile figure skating and short track venues since the 2006 Torino Olympics

Member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

TRACK & FIELD

Leigh Diffey, Play-by-Play (Live Finals and Primetime)

6th Olympic assignment with NBC Sports; previously called track & field at the Tokyo Olympics, the "speed" events at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics (bobsled, skeleton, and luge), and rowing at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Has called track & field events for NBC Sports since 2013, including the 2019, 2022, and 2023 World Athletics Championships, U.S. National Championships, and Diamond League events including the Prefontaine Classic.

Ato Boldon, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

7th Olympic assignment for NBC Sports

Olympic assignment for NBC Sports Made his Olympic broadcast debut at 2008 Beijing Olympics and has since worked 2012 London Olympics, 2014 Sochi Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Four-time Olympic sprint medalist representing Trinidad and Tobago (two bronze at 1996 Atlanta Olympics; one silver and one bronze at 2000 Sydney Olympics)

Sanya Richards-Ross, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

3rd Olympic assignment with NBC Sports, previously working at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Long-ranked the world's best 400m runner, Richards-Ross won individual 400m Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games and three 4x400m relay golds for Team USA at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics

American record holder in the 400m

Previously worked as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent at the Kentucky Derby

American record holder in the 400m

Previously worked as a fashion and lifestyle correspondent at the Kentucky Derby

Paul Swangard, Play-by-Play (Live Finals and Primetime)

2nd NBC Olympics assignment after debuting in Tokyo

Voice of the University of Oregon's Hayward Field, Swangard has called multiple track & field competitions since joining NBC Sports in 2015, including the Millrose Games, Boston Marathon, and Diamond League events

He served as the in-stadium, English-language announcer for track & field at the 2016 Rio Olympics

He served as the in-stadium, English-language announcer for track & field at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Kara Goucher, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

2nd Olympics assignment for NBC Sports after debuting in Tokyo

Olympics assignment for NBC Sports after debuting in Tokyo Competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics (5,000m/10,000m) and 2012 London Olympics (marathon)

Won silver medal in 10,000m at 2007 World Athletics Championships and placed third at both 2008 New York City Marathon and 2009 Boston Marathon

Trey Hardee, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

3rd Olympic assignment for NBC Sports after previously working the 2016 Rio Olympics and Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Two-time Olympic decathlete, winning a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics

Two-time world champion (2009 and 2011), ranks fifth on the all-time U.S. decathlon record list with a personal best of 8,790 points

Two-time world champion (2009 and 2011), ranks fifth on the all-time U.S. decathlon record list with a personal best of 8,790 points

Lewis Johnson, Reporter (Live Finals and Primetime)

13th NBC Olympics assignment; third consecutive Summer Olympics as a track & field reporter

Johnson has been part of NBC Olympics' track & field coverage since 2000 Sydney Olympics; also worked as a bobsled/luge/skeleton reporter at the Winter Olympics

Joined NBC Sports in 1999 after a seven-year professional track & field career that saw him compete in the 1988 and 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials

Joined NBC Sports in 1999 after a seven-year professional track & field career that saw him compete in the 1988 and 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials

Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play (Live Preliminary Heats)

5th Olympic assignment for NBC Sports

Previously called track & field at Tokyo Olympics, speed skating at 2022 Beijing Olympics, ski jumping at 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and multiple sports at 2016 Rio Olympics

Dawn Harper-Nelson, Analyst (Live Preliminary Heats)

Makes NBC Olympics broadcast debut

Two-time 100m hurdles Olympian who won gold medal at 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver medal at 2012 London Olympics

Two-time World 100m hurdles medalist and All-American during her collegiate career at UCLA

Shannon Rowbury, Analyst (Live Preliminary Heats)

Makes NBC Olympics broadcast debut

Competed in 1500m at 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics, and 2016 Rio Olympics; additionally, earned bronze medal at 2009 World Track & Field Championships

Set then-American record in 1500m in 2015 (3:56.29)

GYMNASTICS

Terry Gannon, Play-by-Play (Primetime Show)

7th overall NBC Olympics assignment and second consecutive for gymnastics

Gannon's coverage of six Olympic Games for NBC Sports includes play-by-play for gymnastics (Tokyo), figure skating (2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing), golf (2016 Rio), and rowing and flatwater canoeing (2012 London)

Regularly serves as a play-by-play voice for NBC Sports' coverage of the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour

Regularly serves as a play-by-play voice for NBC Sports’ coverage of the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour

Tim Daggett, Analyst (Primetime Show)

10th overall NBC Olympics assignment; 9th time serving as NBC Olympics' gymnastics analyst

Two-time Olympic medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, including gold in the team event

Inducted into United States Olympic Hall of Fame in 2005

Served as ski jumping reporter at 2006 Torino Olympics

Inducted into United States Olympic Hall of Fame in 2005

Served as ski jumping reporter at 2006 Torino Olympics

Samantha Peszek, Analyst (Primetime Show)

Makes NBC Olympic broadcast debut

Member of silver medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team at 2008 Beijing Olympics; member of gold medal-winning U.S. team at 2007 World Championships

Three-time NCAA champion at UCLA

John Roethlisberger, Analyst/Reporter (Primetime Show)

2nd Olympic assignment after debuting in Tokyo

Three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast (1992 Barcelona, 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney), four-time U.S. all-around champion, and four-time U.S. pommel horse champion

Zora Stephenson, Reporter (Live Daytime and Primetime Show)

3rd Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as social media host for 2022 Beijing Olympics and basketball reporter at Tokyo Olympics in 2021; also working as sideline reporter for second week of Team USA Men's and Women's Olympic basketball games this summer

Sideline reporter for Notre Dame Football and Big Ten Football and play-by-play voice for Big Ten Women's Basketball on Peacock

Served as a sideline reporter for the Milwaukee Bucks on Bally Sports/Fox Sports Wisconsin from 2019-2023, and became the first woman to handle play-by-play for a Bucks game; covered the 2021 NBA championship team

Served as a sideline reporter for the Milwaukee Bucks on Bally Sports/Fox Sports Wisconsin from 2019-2023, and became the first woman to handle play-by-play for a Bucks game; covered the 2021 NBA championship team

Rich Lerner, Play-by-Play (Live Daytime)

4th NBC Olympics assignment after debuting in Rio

NBC Olympics assignment after debuting in Rio Has worked golf at Tokyo Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics and was a reporter at 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Currently serves as a play-by-play host for GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR live tournament coverage and as a host for the network’s Golf Central and Golf Central Live From

Laurie Hernandez, Analyst (Live Daytime)

2nd NBC Olympics assignment after debuting in Tokyo

Part of gold medal-winning "Final Five" team at 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also won silver medal on balance beam

Justin Spring, Analyst (Live Daytime)

Makes NBC Olympics debut

Member of bronze medal-winning U.S. men’s gymnastics team at 2008 Beijing Olympics; four-time NCAA individual champion at Illinois

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

