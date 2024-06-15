NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED U.S. OPEN SECOND ROUND SINCE 2012
Second Round on NBC/Peacock (1-7 p.m. ET) Produces Total Audience Delivery of 2.38 Million Viewers, Up 18% vs. 2023 and Up 54% vs. 2022
Viewership Peaked with Nearly 3 Million Viewers From 6-6:15 p.m. ET
NBC Sports’ Most-Watched East Coast U.S. Open Early Rounds Since 2014
Peacock Exclusive Second Round Viewership Up 40% vs. Last Year’s Comparable Window; Most-Streamed U.S. Open Early Rounds On Record
STAMFORD, Conn. – June 15, 2023 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the 124th U.S. Open from Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) on NBC and Peacock delivered the most-watched U.S. Open second round since 2012, building off of Thursday’s first round viewership gains on USA Network and Peacock. Viewership figures are based upon Nielsen custom fast national data (includes out-of-home viewership) and Adobe Analytics.
Friday’s second round broadcast window on NBC and Peacock (1-7 p.m. ET) produced a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.38 million viewers, up 18% vs. 2023 and up 54% vs. 2022. This marks the most-watched second round for any U.S. Open since 2012, which includes four west coast-based U.S. Opens. Friday’s viewership on NBC and Peacock peaked with nearly 3 million viewers in the 6-6:15 p.m. ET quarter hour.
Overall, this marks NBC Sports’ most-watched early rounds of an east coast U.S. Open since 2014 with a TAD of 1.51 million viewers, up 11% vs. 2022.
For the second straight round, Peacock delivered significant year-over-year viewership gains, up 40% vs. last year’s comparable exclusive window (excluding alternate feeds). Through two rounds, this marks the most-streamed U.S. Open early rounds on record.
Thursday’s first round coverage delivered viewership gains and records on USA Network and Peacock:
- Peacock’s exclusive first round coverage (5-8 p.m. ET) on Thursday delivered NBC Sports’ most-streamed golf telecast on record;
- Peacock’s first round viewership was up 52% vs. last year;
- USA Network’s first round viewership was up 30% for comparable coverage vs. 2022 (last east coast U.S. Open).
Sunday’s final round coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into coverage on NBC and Peacock at noon ET.
--NBC SPORTS--