NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED U.S. OPEN SECOND ROUND SINCE 2012

Second Round on NBC/Peacock (1-7 p.m. ET) Produces Total Audience Delivery of 2.38 Million Viewers, Up 18% vs. 2023 and Up 54% vs. 2022

Viewership Peaked with Nearly 3 Million Viewers From 6-6:15 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ Most-Watched East Coast U.S. Open Early Rounds Since 2014

Peacock Exclusive Second Round Viewership Up 40% vs. Last Year’s Comparable Window; Most-Streamed U.S. Open Early Rounds On Record

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 15, 2023 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the 124th U.S. Open from Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2) on NBC and Peacock delivered the most-watched U.S. Open second round since 2012 , building off of Thursday’s first round viewership gains on USA Network and Peacock. Viewership figures are based upon Nielsen custom fast national data (includes out-of-home viewership) and Adobe Analytics.

Friday’s second round broadcast window on NBC and Peacock (1-7 p.m. ET) produced a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.38 million viewers, up 18% vs. 2023 and up 54% vs. 2022. This marks the most-watched second round for any U.S. Open since 2012, which includes four west coast-based U.S. Opens. Friday’s viewership on NBC and Peacock peaked with nearly 3 million viewers in the 6-6:15 p.m. ET quarter hour.

Overall, this marks NBC Sports’ most-watched early rounds of an east coast U.S. Open since 2014 with a TAD of 1.51 million viewers, up 11% vs. 2022.

For the second straight round, Peacock delivered significant year-over-year viewership gains, up 40% vs. last year’s comparable exclusive window (excluding alternate feeds). Through two rounds, this marks the most-streamed U.S. Open early rounds on record.

Thursday’s first round coverage delivered viewership gains and records on USA Network and Peacock:

Peacock’s exclusive first round coverage (5-8 p.m. ET) on Thursday delivered NBC Sports’ most-streamed golf telecast on record;

Peacock’s first round viewership was up 52% vs. last year;

USA Network’s first round viewership was up 30% for comparable coverage vs. 2022 (last east coast U.S. Open).

Sunday’s final round coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into coverage on NBC and Peacock at noon ET.

--NBC SPORTS--