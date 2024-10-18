 Skip navigation
MICHAEL KEATON STARS IN CINEMATIC OPENING SEQUENCE FOR JETS-STEELERS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL THIS WEEKEND

Published October 18, 2024 10:16 AM

Keaton Hosts Saturday Night Live Tomorrow, Sat. Oct. 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Keaton Stars in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “Goodrich” in Theatres This Weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 18, 2024 – Award-winning actor Michael Keaton, a Pittsburgh native and longtime Steelers fan, stars in the cinematic opening sequence for this weekend’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football game on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Keaton, who also hosts this weekend’s Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), is the star of two movies in theatres this weekend – Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and the new release Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s “Goodrich.”

In Sunday’s opening, Keaton has his Steelers fandom and the team’s opponent on his mind:

“When you’re from where I’m from – western PA, just outside of Pittsburgh, like a 15-minute drive to the stadium…football is kind of in your blood.”

“The Steelers unite us all. And no matter where you end up. It’s like it’s always part of your identity, you know?”

“Now tonight, the circus comes to town. I don’t mean any disrespect, or to demean any new, big acquisitions, but if you know you know, and so I think I can say with authority that all is not right in Gotham. You do realize the Steelers have had three coaches in the last 55 years, and the Jets have had two in the last two weeks.”

“There aren’t enough things that unite us anymore. Come to Pittsburgh, you’ll see how great it is when something does that.”

--NBC SPORTS--