SPORTSENGINE PLAY'S 2ND SEASON OF NXTPRO SPORTS PRO16 BASKETBALL FEATURING TOP COLLEGE PROSPECTS COMPETING ACROSS A SLATE OF MORE THAN 10,000 GAMES STREAMED LIVE AND ON-DEMAND
2024 SNF Sked - Press Box.png
NBC'S "SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL" FINISHES TV SEASON AS PRIMETIME'S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 13TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, WITH BEST VIEWERSHIP SINCE 2015
SNF - Press Box.png
MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
DOWN TO THE WIRE TITLE RACE: FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO WITH TWO WEEKS LEFT IN PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
NS Hall of Fame.png
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
MICHAEL PENIX JR., JAYDEN DANIELS, AND J.J. MCCARTHY CONTINUE CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 40 QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

Published May 22, 2024 03:06 PM
Pressbox - Simms30-26.1920x1080.png

Will Levis (No. 26), Michael Penix Jr. (No. 27), Jayden Daniels (No. 28), Bo Nix (No. 29), and J.J. McCarthy (No. 30)

“As far as playing in the NFL right now, playing in the pocket and making NFL type throws, Michael Penix Jr. is ready.”– Simms on Penix Jr. at No. 27

“You better start putting some respect on his name a little bit. Stop reading the stats everybody, stop looking at that all the time.”– Simms on McCarthy at No. 30

Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown Continues with Nos. 30-26 and Culminates with the Top Four on Monday, June 10; In-Depth Breakdowns for Each Ranking Weekly on Chris Simms Unbuttoned Podcast

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2024 – Over the course of the next month, NBC Sports’ Chris Simms unveils his list of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast and on “PFT Live.” Highlighting Simms’ third set of rankings are 2024 first round draft picks Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy.

Continuing the countdown, Simms unveiled his quarterbacks ranked 30-26:

Ready Rookies Throwbacks
26.Will Levis, Tennessee*36.Jacoby Brissett, New England
27.Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta37.Joe Flacco, Indianapolis
28.Jayden Daniels, Washington Backup+
29.Bo Nix, Denver38.Kenny Pickett, Philadelphia
30.J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota39.Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas
For Hire40.Jarrett Stidham, Denver
31.Ryan Tannehill, Free Agent
The Young & The Reckless
32.Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis
33.Sam Darnold, Minnesota
34.Bryce Young, Carolina
35.Jameis Winston, Cleveland

* Simms on Levis in the Ready Rookies section - “Not a rookie, but we’re treating him a little bit like one. He’s still kind of in there.”

Culminating Monday, June 10 with his top four quarterbacks, Simms will unveil a group of quarterbacks on each Chris Simms Unbuttoned episode and discuss his rankings on “PFT Live” with Mike Florio.

Simms, a third-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2003 NFL Draft who played eight NFL seasons, will also offer in-depth player breakdowns and rankings explanations throughout each week on Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

Simms has had recent success in projecting quarterbacks – including naming C.J. Stroud, who was named AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year following his first season with the Houston Texans, as his top QB prospect in 2023. Additionally, Simms has named Patrick Mahomes as his most exciting prospect in 2017, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as his top-two QBs in 2018, and Justin Herbert as his No. 2 QB in 2020.

The rankings will continue Monday, May 27, with numbers 25-21 on the next episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

The following are highlights from this week’s edition of Chris Simms Unbuttoned:

No. 30: J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

“You better start putting some respect on his name a little bit. Stop reading the stats, everybody, stop looking at that all the time. The guy is made for the NFL, he’s an NFL talent. His arm didn’t get the credit it deserves through the draft process. This is a guy that has NFL-ready pedigree and ready to lead a football team.”

No. 29: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

“Another guy that is coming into a perfect situation and is NFL-ready. Like McCarthy, his college system was kind of used against him in the draft process. The narrative is wrong because if you sit down and look at the tape, you see a power arm. He is a precision passer plus has the power in his arm and has amazing athletic ability.”

No. 28: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

“Does he need some work here and there? Yes, sure, but there is a lot more to build on than anything. He is a consistent machine for the most part. He’s got a great motion which he can replicate time after time and make any throw on the field. All of that and then of course his get-out-of-jail free card with his running ability.”

No. 27: Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

“I will say, as far as playing in the NFL right now, playing in the pocket and making NFL-type throws, Michael Penix Jr. is ready. I don’t have any doubt about that. Penix can survive with keeping the tight end in to block and sending everyone down the field. He’s going to make the right read and throw off of that.”

No. 26: Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

“Exceeded expectations. Got to give him a lot of credit because some of the things I didn’t love about him coming out of college, I could see that he tried to get better at them. The arm is elite powerful. It’s up there in the higher rankings of powerful arms in all of football. He can also really get it out of his hand quickly, even on power throws.”

To listen to the full player breakdowns on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, click here.

-NBC SPORTS-