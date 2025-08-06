FEDEX ST. JUDE CLASSIC – THE START OF THE PGA TOUR PLAYOFFS – AND U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR HEADLINE LIVE GOLF ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL, AND PEACOCK

FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis – Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. ET and Weekend Lead-In on GOLF Channel, Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 6, 2025 – NBC Sports is the home of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs, beginning this week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., while the U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, headlining this week’s live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock.

PGA TOUR FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS: FEDEX ST. JUDE CLASSIC

The FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., is the first event of the 2025 PGA TOUR Playoffs, featuring the Top 70 players on the FedExCup standings following the conclusion of the regular season last week at the Wyndham Championship. Following this event, the Top 50 in the standings advance to next week’s BMW Championship, with the Top 30 after that advancing to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Scottie Scheffler, the defending FedExCup Champion, has not finished outside of the Top 10 in an event since March and is coming off a victory at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, his fourth career major championship win. Players around the Top 50 bubble hoping to continue their season include Jordan Spieth (No. 48), Wyndham Clark (No. 49), and Min Woo Lee (No. 50).

All three FedExCup Playoff events will feature Drone AR, the Emmy winning innovation that allows fans to watch towering drives like never before, as the augmented reality experience combines live aerial video with real-time analytics.

The critically-acclaimed Happy Hour with Smylie Presented by Michelob Ultra on GOLF Channel will return for all three FedExCup Playoff events, beginning this Friday afternoon at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, as Smylie Kaufman spends time with PGA TOUR stars following their rounds to get their thoughts on the game and showcase their personalities.

This week’s coverage from TPC Southwind on GOLF Channel begins at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, and noon ET on Sunday. NBC and Peacock carry weekend coverage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

NBC/GOLF Channel/Peacock Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Terry Gannon / Steve Sands

: Analyst : Kevin Kisner / Brad Faxon / Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: On-Course : Jim “Bones” Mackay / Smylie Kaufman / John Wood / Curt Byrum

: Interviews: Damon Hack

USGA: U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR

GOLF Channel presents 15 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Women’s Amateur from Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Ore., beginning tonight at 6 p.m. ET. The week began with stroke play on Monday and Tuesday and a field of 64 entered match play on Wednesday, including GOLF Channel commentator Emilia Doran, who won her match against Reagan Zibilski to advance to the Round of 32 and will be on Golf Channel’s coverage throughout the week.

This marks the first time that Bandon Dunes is hosing the U.S. Women’s Amateur. Rianne Malixi of the Philippines became the second player in USGA history to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior last year and enters match play as the No. 1 seed.

Two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kay Cockerill will be an analyst for Golf Channel’s coverage along with the aforementioned Emilia Doran, Steve Burkowski (play-by-play), Jim Gallagher Jr., (analyst), and Julia Johnson (on-course).



Day

GOLF Channel

Wednesday

6-9 p.m.

Thursday

6-9 p.m.

Friday

6-9 p.m.

Saturday

3-6 p.m.

Sunday

7-10 p.m.



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: BOEING CLASSIC

Stephen Ames will look to win the Boeing Classic at Snoqualmie Ridge outside of Seattle for the third consecutive year. The field includes Justin Leonard, who recently finished in second place at the Senior Open Championship, as well as Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stewart Cink, and Angel Cabrera. Live coverage on the NBC Sports app airs Friday at 7 p.m. ET. GOLF Channel coverage airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET, Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

DP WORLD TOUR: NEXO CHAMPIONSHIP

The Nexo Championship was most recently played as the Scottish Championship in 2020 and won by Adrian Otaegui. This week’s event will be held at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. Following the event, the DP World Tour’s Closing Swing will conclude with the Danish Golf Championship. Thursday-Saturday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 7:30 a.m. ET, with Sunday’s coverage beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET.

