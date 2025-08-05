USA GYMNASTICS AND NBC SPORTS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2032

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Aug. 5, 2025) – NBC Sports will bring the competition and stories of USA Gymnastics athletes to the U.S. audience through 2032 in a historic extension of their partnership, USAG and NBC Sports announced today.

NBC and Peacock will continue to present coverage of USA Gymnastics’ most high-profile artistic gymnastics events through 2032, including the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and U.S. Classic presented by Saatva. NBC Sports also will produce a special selection show for USA Gymnastics women’s team rosters for Artistic World Championship competitions each non-Summer Olympic year, providing a compelling ramp-up to NBC Sports’ coverage of the men’s and women’s FIG Artistic World Championships. Throughout the duration of the extension, the NBC broadcast network will increase the number of its gymnastics shows in the run-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with NBC Sports and to expand coverage of gymnastics over the next eight years,” USA Gymnastics President & CEO Li Li Leung said. “No broadcaster better elevates the compelling stories of athletes on their Olympic journeys. We look forward to collaborating on bringing gymnastics to the American fan base in exciting new ways.”

The extension also marks the longest contract extension between NBC Sports and a national governing body announced since the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where U.S. gymnasts, led by Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Stephen Nedoroscik, took center stage in the coverage and fan engagement.

“Working with our fantastic partners at USA Gymnastics, together we’re bringing innovative ideas and programs to our coverage and expanding the ways we can reach gymnastics fans and new audiences alike through access and storytelling,” said Joe Gesue, SVP, Olympic Programming & Planning, NBC Sports. “Gymnastics has long been a cornerstone of our Olympic coverage driven by the tremendous success of the athletes of Team USA, and we can’t wait to showcase their journeys to LA28 and beyond.”

NBCUniversal controls the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

In addition, NBC Sports has recently agreed to media rights extensions with USA Track & Field, USA Swimming, and World Aquatics, further showcasing its commitment to Olympic sports coverage between Olympic Games.

The 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be presented this weekend from 6:30-9 p.m. ET Saturday on CNBC and Peacock and 7-9 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC and Peacock, with additional exclusive streaming coverage on Peacock throughout the competition. For more information on the event, visit xfinitychampionships.com.

About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About USA Gymnastics

Based in Indianapolis, USA Gymnastics is the national governing body for gymnastics in the United States, overseeing six disciplines: acrobatic, artistic, gymnastics for all, parkour, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling. A member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation, the organization serves more than 230,000 members, including athletes from the beginner to elite levels, parents, coaches, clubs and club owners, and supports the U.S. teams for the Olympic Games, World Championships, and other top-tier international events. USA Gymnastics is committed to delivering top-quality education, actively growing the sport across all levels and disciplines, and providing safe, positive and empowering experiences for all participants. For more on USA Gymnastics, visit usagym.org.

—NBC SPORTS—