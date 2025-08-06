PARIS OLYMPIC MEDALISTS HEZLY RIVERA AND STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK HEADLINE 2025 XFINITY U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

All-American Bowl
NBC SPORTS AND UCREPORT ENTER PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL THROUGH 2027
PL Press Box.png
NEW PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF IN 10 DAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
USAG x NBC Sports PB.png
USA GYMNASTICS AND NBC SPORTS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2032

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
NEW PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF IN 10 DAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

All-American Bowl
NBC SPORTS AND UCREPORT ENTER PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL THROUGH 2027
PL Press Box.png
NEW PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF IN 10 DAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
USAG x NBC Sports PB.png
USA GYMNASTICS AND NBC SPORTS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2032

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
NEW PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKS OFF IN 10 DAYS ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH PREMIER LEAGUE LIVE STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD
PL Summer Seris - Press Box.jpg
PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES KICKS OFF THIS SAT., JULY 26 – FEATURING EVERTON-BOURNEMOUTH (4 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-WEST HAM (7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK) – LIVE FROM METLIFE STADIUM
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PARIS OLYMPIC MEDALISTS HEZLY RIVERA AND STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK HEADLINE 2025 XFINITY U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC

Published August 6, 2025 10:52 AM

Live Coverage Begins Tomorrow, Aug. 7, with Men’s Competition at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

Live Coverage Concludes this Sunday in Primetime with Final Day of Women’s Competition at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports and USA Gymnastics Agree to Multi-Year Media Rights Extension Through 2032

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 6, 2025 – Paris Olympic medalists Hezly Rivera and Stephen Nedoroscik headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. Live coverage begins tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock with the first day of competition featuring the senior men. Live coverage concludes this Sunday in primetime with the final day of women’s competition at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On the women’s side, Rivera, coming off a Paris Olympic campaign that saw her win gold in the team event, highlights the competition alongside individual national champions and Paris Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong. Both gymnasts are 2023 world team champions and come to New Orleans following NCAA gymnastics seasons for Arkansas and Florida, respectively. Additionally, up-and-coming star Claire Pease, who won the U.S. Classic earlier this month, is expected to compete, with 2024 U.S. all-around silver medalist Skye Blakely poised to make her U.S. Championships return on uneven bars and balance beam.

Nedoroscik, who won the bronze medal in the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first U.S. man to medal in an individual gymnastics event since 2016, leads the men’s field that includes fellow Paris Olympic team bronze medalists Brody Malone, Asher Hong, and Frederick Richard. Nedoroscik looks to win his fifth consecutive U.S. pommel horse title, while Hong and Richard are the top contenders for the men’s all-around title.

Three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger will call the action alongside Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek and Rio Olympic team gold medalist Laurie Hernandez (women’s analysts) and 1984 Los Angeles Olympic team gold medalist Tim Daggett (men’s analyst). Britney Eurton will serve as reporter.

Earlier this week, NBC Sports and USA Gymnastics agreed to a multi-year extension of their partnership through 2032. NBC and Peacock will continue to present USA Gymnastics’ most high-profile artistic gymnastics events, including the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the U.S. Classic, through 2032, further showcasing its commitment to Olympic sports coverage between Olympic Games. For more information, click here.

How To Watch – Thursday, Aug. 7-Sunday, Aug. 10 (all times ET)

  • TV: NBC, CNBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date
Event
Time
Platform
Thurs., Aug. 7
Men’s: Day 1
8 p.m.
Peacock
Fri., Aug. 8
Women’s: Day 1
7:45 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 9
Men’s: Day 1
2 p.m.
CNBC*

Women’s: Day 1
4:30 p.m.
CNBC*

Men’s: Day 2
6:30 p.m.
CNBC, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 10
Men’s: Day 2
12 p.m.
NBC*

Women’s Day 2
7 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

*Delayed coverage

--NBC SPORTS--