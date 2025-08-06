PARIS OLYMPIC MEDALISTS HEZLY RIVERA AND STEPHEN NEDOROSCIK HEADLINE 2025 XFINITY U.S. GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS LIVE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK & CNBC

Live Coverage Begins Tomorrow, Aug. 7, with Men’s Competition at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

Live Coverage Concludes this Sunday in Primetime with Final Day of Women’s Competition at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports and USA Gymnastics Agree to Multi-Year Media Rights Extension Through 2032

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 6, 2025 – Paris Olympic medalists Hezly Rivera and Stephen Nedoroscik headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. Live coverage begins tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock with the first day of competition featuring the senior men. Live coverage concludes this Sunday in primetime with the final day of women’s competition at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On the women’s side, Rivera, coming off a Paris Olympic campaign that saw her win gold in the team event, highlights the competition alongside individual national champions and Paris Olympic alternates Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong. Both gymnasts are 2023 world team champions and come to New Orleans following NCAA gymnastics seasons for Arkansas and Florida, respectively. Additionally, up-and-coming star Claire Pease, who won the U.S. Classic earlier this month, is expected to compete, with 2024 U.S. all-around silver medalist Skye Blakely poised to make her U.S. Championships return on uneven bars and balance beam.

Nedoroscik, who won the bronze medal in the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first U.S. man to medal in an individual gymnastics event since 2016, leads the men’s field that includes fellow Paris Olympic team bronze medalists Brody Malone, Asher Hong, and Frederick Richard. Nedoroscik looks to win his fifth consecutive U.S. pommel horse title, while Hong and Richard are the top contenders for the men’s all-around title.

Three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger will call the action alongside Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek and Rio Olympic team gold medalist Laurie Hernandez (women’s analysts) and 1984 Los Angeles Olympic team gold medalist Tim Daggett (men’s analyst). Britney Eurton will serve as reporter.

Earlier this week, NBC Sports and USA Gymnastics agreed to a multi-year extension of their partnership through 2032. NBC and Peacock will continue to present USA Gymnastics’ most high-profile artistic gymnastics events, including the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the U.S. Classic, through 2032, further showcasing its commitment to Olympic sports coverage between Olympic Games. For more information, click here.

How To Watch – Thursday, Aug. 7-Sunday, Aug. 10 (all times ET)



TV: NBC, CNBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Event

Time

Platform

Thurs., Aug. 7

Men’s: Day 1

8 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Aug. 8

Women’s: Day 1

7:45 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 9

Men’s: Day 1

2 p.m.

CNBC*



Women’s: Day 1

4:30 p.m.

CNBC*



Men’s: Day 2

6:30 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Sun., Aug. 10

Men’s: Day 2

12 p.m.

NBC*



Women’s Day 2

7 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



*Delayed coverage

--NBC SPORTS--