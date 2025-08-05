NBC SPORTS AND UCREPORT ENTER PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL THROUGH 2027

Aug. 5, 2025 — NBC Sports and UCReport today announced a multi-year partnership with the Navy All-American Bowl through 2027. UCReport will serve as the Official College Recruiting Service of the Navy All-American Bowl.

“We are excited to expand our UCReport event coverage by adding the historic All-American Bowl platform to our event portfolio,” said Billy Tucker, UCReport founder and Vice President, Football & Scouting at 3STEP Sports. “The lineup of events in San Antonio is filled with elite football prospects and we look forward to creating top-tier scouting exposure for these premier athletes.”

UCReport is the most comprehensive and trusted college recruiting service in the industry utilized by 68 out of 69 Power 4 programs. Their trusted staff will be on site in San Antonio to film and evaluate the Navy All-American Bowl practices and the Navy National Combine.

“We’re excited to partner with UCReport as the Official College Recruiting Service of the Navy All-American Bowl,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports. UC’s innovative approach will benefit the nation’s elite athletes as we continue to grow the game and combine to highlight the next generation of stars.”

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).

