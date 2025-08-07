NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING AT WATKINS GLEN ON USA NETWORK HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen in Watkins Glen, N.Y., this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network; Countdown to Green Gets Underway at 1:30 p.m. ET

Last Sunday’s NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 on USA Network is Most-Watched Sporting Event of the Weekend, Second Highest Viewership For Last 10 Cup Series Races

Live Coverage of Pro Motocross from Ironman Raceway Begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 7, 2025 – NBC Sports’ motorsports action is headlined this week by the NASCAR Cup Series’ Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen, N.Y., this Sunday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network and Pro Motocross from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind., this Saturday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: WATKINS GLEN

The NASCAR Cup Series continues this Sunday, Aug. 10, at Watkins Glen International, with the Go Bowling at The Glen at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will anchor coverage from the Peacock Pit Box on Sunday. Marty Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside Letarte and Jarrett and post-race with Jarrett and Burton.

NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series coverage began last week with the Iowa Corn 350 on USA Network, which was the most-watched sporting event across television last weekend and delivered the second-highest viewership for the last 10 Cup Series races this season. USA Network is home to nine of the next 10 Cup Series races including the first seven races of the Playoffs.

At last weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway, William Byron (770 points) took the win to vault himself into first place in the points standings, followed by Chase Briscoe (-130, 8th place) and Brad Keselowski (-317, 19th place) rounding out the top three. Chris Buescher (-196, 11th) is the defending champion at Watkins Glen. Shane van Gisbergen (-372, 25th) aims to earn his fourth road course victory this season, after previous wins in Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma.



Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

William Byron

770

2.

Chase Elliott

752 (-18)

3.

Kyle Larson

725 (-45)

4.

Denny Hamlin

719 (-51)

5.

Christopher Bell

684 (-86)



The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV and HBO Max this Saturday starting at 12:05 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Aug. 9

Practice and Qualifying

truTV, HBO Max

12:05 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 10

Countdown to Green

USA Network

1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series – Go Bowling at The Glen

USA Network

2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

4:30 p.m.



PRO MOTOCROSS: IRONMAN RACEWAY

The 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Pro Motocross season continues this Saturday, Aug. 9, from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind., live at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation the next day at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.

The Pro Motocross season returns after a three-week hiatus. In the 450 Class, Jett Lawrence leads with 337 points, while his brother, Hunter Lawrence (-61) and Eli Tomac (-94) round out the top three. Haiden Deegan leads the 250 Class with 368 points, with Jo Shimoda (-45) and Garrett Marchbanks (-116) in second and third, respectively.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt and SuperMotocross analyst James Stewart, a seven-time AMA champion, will call this weekend’s action. Jason Thomas and Katie Osborne will serve as reporters.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Ironman Raceway gets underway at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters : Jason Thomas , Katie Osborne

: , Race Day Live: Jason Weigandt, James Stewart, Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE)

TV – USA Network

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Aug. 9

Race Day Live

Peacock

10 a.m.

Race – Ironman Raceway

Peacock

1 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 10

Race – Ironman Raceway

Peacock*

11:30 a.m.



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--