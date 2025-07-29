PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER SERIES CONTINUES TOMORROW, WED., JULY 30, EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK FEATURING WEST HAM-EVERTON (6:30 P.M. ET) AND MANCHESTER UNITED-BOURNEMOUTH (9:30 P.M. ET) – LIVE FROM SOLDIER FIELD

Pre-Match Pitch-side Coverage, Featuring NBC Sports’ Premier League Live Team, Kicks Off at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock

Premier League’s Summer Series Tournament in the U.S. Concludes Aug. 3 Featuring Bournemouth-West Ham (2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) and Manchester United-Everton (5 p.m. ET on Peacock) from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Interactive Peacock Premier League Double-Decker Bus to be On-Site Sunday in Atlanta

All Matches and Coverage Stream Live on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 29, 2025 – The Premier League Summer Series -- the second edition of the pre-season tournament bringing world-class soccer and a Premier League matchday experience to three iconic locations from July 26 to Aug. 3 -- continues tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., with two matches live exclusively on Peacock.

Coverage of the Summer Series continues tomorrow from Soldier Field with Premier League Live at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock leading into the opening match as West Ham face Everton at 6:30 p.m. ET. In the nightcap, 13-time PL champions Manchester United take on Bournemouth at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both matches will stream live exclusively on Peacock.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Wednesday’s pre- and post-match coverage from a special pitch-side desk alongside analysts Tim Howard and Graeme Le Saux. Jon Champion (play-by-play), Robbie Earle (analyst), and Joe Speight (reporter) will call West Ham-Everton. Peter Drury (play-by-play), Howard (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call Manchester United-Bournemouth, with Earle and Le Saux joining Lowe pitch-side for halftime of the second match.

This Sunday, August 3, NBC and Peacock present the final leg of 2025 Summer Series matches from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., beginning with Bournemouth-West Ham at 2 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock) followed by Manchester United-Everton at 5 p.m. ET (Peacock).

Sunday’s coverage, which begins with Premier League Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, is hosted by Lowe alongside Howard and Le Saux. Drury (play-by-play), Earle (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call Bournemouth-West-Ham. Champion (play-by-play), Le Saux (analyst), and Speight (reporter) will call Manchester United-Everton, with Earle and Howard joining Lowe pitch-side for halftime of the second match.

In the opening matches of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series at MetLife Stadium this past Saturday, Bournemouth defeated Everton, 3-0, followed by Manchester United defeating West Ham, 2-1. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes netted a brace in the win.

All match and studio coverage of the Premier League Summer Series streams live on Peacock.

The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off August 15-17 on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

PEACOCK PREMIER LEAGUE BUS

For the Summer Series matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (this Sunday, Aug. 3), Peacock will have an interactive English-style double-decker bus on-site for fans.

The bus will be located in the fan zone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will showcase Peacock features on the first floor including Premier League Multiview.

On the second floor, fans will have the opportunity to get their photo taken, receive Premier League on NBC and Peacock branded shoelaces, and enjoy carnival activities such as face-painting.

2024-25 PL SEASON ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL

For the full season, NBC Sports averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 510,000 viewers per Premier League TV match window – marking a record fourth consecutive season with average English-language viewership topping 500,000 and the highest U.S. Premier League viewership in any season where the title was clinched with four or more weeks remaining in the season. Liverpool secured the earliest Premier League title clinch in five years (Matchweek 34). Viewership figures are based upon official live + same day metrics from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Across all NBCUniversal platforms in English and Spanish, fans consumed 17.14 billion minutes of Premier League coverage in 2024-25 – second-most ever for a Premier League season in the U.S . For more information click here.

NBC Sports’ 2025 Premier League Summer Series coverage schedule (all times ET, subject to change):



Date Time (ET) Match Platform Wed., July 30 6 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., July 30 6:30 p.m. West Ham v. Everton (Chicago) Peacock Wed., July 30 8:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Wed., July 30 9:30 p.m. Manchester United v. Bournemouth (Chicago) Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 1:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 2 p.m. Bournemouth v. West Ham (Atlanta) NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 4 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., Aug. 3 5 p.m. Manchester United v. Everton (Atlanta) Peacock

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

--NBC SPORTS--