MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Primetime Host Mike Tirico also Anchors Afternoon ET NBC Show Live Across the Country

Lowe and Melvin to Host on NBC in Morning and Early Afternoon ET

Fareed Hosts Late Afternoon ET on NBC & Reports Live from around Paris in Morning/Afternoon ET Show

Hack Hosts Late Afternoon PT NBC West Coast Show

NBC to Provide at Least 9 Hours of Daytime Coverage July 27-August 11; All Linear Coverage to Be Streamed on Peacock

Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 15, 2024 – Mike Tirico, Rebecca Lowe, Craig Melvin, Ahmed Fareed, and Damon Hack today were announced as NBC daytime hosts for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Lowe and Melvin will host daily coverage in Paris on NBC, from mid-morning (after TODAY) to early afternoon ET, followed by Tirico, who in addition to serving as NBC’s primetime host, will anchor NBC coverage in the afternoon. Melvin, the news anchor and 3rd-hour co-host of TODAY, will continue in his TODAY role throughout the Paris Olympics.

Fareed will host the final portion of NBC’s daytime show, while also reporting live from around Paris earlier each day. In addition, he will co-host with Lowe on select days when Melvin is on assignment for NBC News.

Hack will host daily late afternoon coverage for NBC west coast stations.

Specific times for NBC daytime hosts may shift as event timing dictates.

From July 27 – Aug. 11, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more. With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon.

Programming on NBC will air from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET and PT, and from 8 a.m-5 p.m. CT and MT every weekday, with the Noon-6 p.m. ET window live across the country. On weekends, NBC programming expands, beginning as early as 5 a.m. ET, with extended hours live across the country. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics. All NBC coverage will be streamed on Peacock.

“We’re excited to have a strong group of hosts throughout NBC’s daytime coverage, guiding viewers through all of the day’s excitement live as events unfold in Paris,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer of NBC Olympics Production.

Following is a closer look at the hosts:

Mike Tirico

The voice of many of NBC Sports biggest events, Tirico works his fifth Olympics and serves as NBC’s primetime Olympics host for the fourth time. In Paris he hosts his fourth Opening Ceremony third Closing Ceremony

Tirico, who joined NBC Sports in 2016, is the play-by-play voice of primetime’s #1 show Sunday Night Football, and hosts NBC Sports’ coverage of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Indianapolis 500, and golf’s U.S. Open and Open Championship.

Rebecca Lowe

Lowe handles her sixth consecutive NBC Olympics daytime host assignment – beginning with the 2014 Sochi Olympics on NBCSN, followed by NBC and NBCSN for the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and most recently on NBC for the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Lowe joined NBC Sports in 2013, serving as host for all 11 seasons of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage. The 2023-24 season culminates this Sunday, May 19 with 10 “Championship Sunday” matches at 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC and GOLF Channel. Lowe and the Premier League Mornings studio team will be on-location at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium to kick off this Sunday’s coverage at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock, and continuing at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Craig Melvin

NBC News’ Melvin handles his third NBC Olympics assignment. Previously, he served as NBC’s on-site primetime and Prime Plus host during the middle weekend of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, in addition to being on-site in Beijing for TODAY. He was a reporter for NBC Olympics during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Melvin also worked for NBC News at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Melvin joined NBC News and MSNBC in 2011 and has covered a wide range of events, including political conventions, Presidential Inaugurations and Super Bowls. He has interviewed U.S. Presidents, Secretaries of State and other high-ranking government officials as part of his political coverage. Melvin also currently hosts syndicated “Dateline NBC” broadcasts.

Ahmed Fareed

Fareed will handle his fifth assignment for NBC Olympics, hosting coverage on NBC for the first time. Previously, Fareed hosted coverage on USA Network for the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics, and hosted NBCSN coverage during 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and USA Network coverage for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also served as a host for the last two Paralympic Games.

Since joining NBC Sports in 2018, Fareed has covered the Premier League, Big Ten Football and Basketball, MLB, rugby, horse racing, and more. This Saturday, Fareed will serve as a host/reporter on NBC Sports’ coverage of the 149th Preakness Stakes (4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Damon Hack

In his third NBC Olympics assignment, Hack previously hosted coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on NBCSN and served as an on-site biathlon reporter at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He also covered the 2004 Athens Olympics for The New York Times.

Hack, who joined NBC Sports and GOLF Channel in 2012, serves as host for Golf Today and Golf Central and as an on-site reporter and interviewer for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage.

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

