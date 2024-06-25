MORE THAN 150 COMMENTATORS JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

NBC Sports’ Talent Roster Has Won 90 Olympic Medals, Including 59 Gold

Mike Tirico to Host Olympic Primetime Show (on NBC and Peacock) for Fourth Time, and Leads Host Roster Which Includes Maria Taylor, Rebecca Lowe, Craig Melvin, Ahmed Fareed, and Damon Hack

Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Fallon, Peyton Manning, Alex Cooper, and Leslie Jones Among Celebrity Commentators in Paris

NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo to Present Live Coverage of Opening Ceremony on the River Seine on Friday, July 26

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 25, 2024 – Mike Tirico leads a roster of more than 150 commentators for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11 across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, E!, GOLF Channel, Telemundo, Universo, and NBCUniversal’s digital platforms.

The roster includes Olympians and Paralympians who have won a combined 90 Olympic medals. Team NBC would have had the most gold medals (59) of any country in the Tokyo Olympics, and the second-most total medals behind only Team USA (113). A member of Team NBC has been part of Team USA in every Summer Games dating back to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

The lineup features the return of many of the network’s signature Olympic hosts, play-by-play commentators, and analysts with Olympic experience as well as talented new voices.

NBC Olympics commentator notes:

Mike Tirico serves as NBC Olympics’ primetime host for the fourth time. Daytime hosts on NBC and Peacock include Rebecca Lowe, Craig Melvin, Ahmed Fareed, and Damon Hack. Maria Taylor hosts Late Night coverage on NBC and Peacock, marking her third Olympic assignment.

Among the Olympians on Team NBC: Four-time U.S. Olympic track & field gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, four-time Trinidad and Tobago Olympic track & field medalist Ato Boldon, two-time U.S. Olympic gymnastics medalist Tim Daggett, three-time U.S. Olympic swimming gold medalist Rowdy Gaines, two-time Olympic swimming medalist Elizabeth Beisel, two-time U.S. Olympic women’s soccer gold medalist Julie Foudy, 2008 Beijing Olympic basketball gold medalist Dwyane Wade, 1984 U.S. Olympic volleyball gold medalists Paul Sunderland and Chris Marlowe, 2012 Olympic wrestling gold medalist Jordan Burroughs, three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, U.S. Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Dain Blanton, U.S. Olympic equestrian gold medalist Melanie Smith-Taylor, U.S. Olympic artistic swimming gold medalist Heather Olson, six-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Amy Van Dyken, 1998 U.S. Olympic figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski, two-time U.S. Olympian in figure skating Johnny Weir, and Michael Phelps, who has won more total Olympic medals (28) and gold medals (23) than anyone in history. Analysts making their NBC Olympics debut include Connor Fields (BMX Racing) and Abby Gustaitis (Rugby), who each represented Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Mallory Weggeman, five-time Paralympic swimming medalist, will soon attempt to qualify to represent Team USA at the Paris Paralympics.

Team NBC total gold medals vs. top countries in Tokyo Olympics :





Gold Medals Total Medals Team NBC 59* 90* Team USA 39 113 China 38 89 Japan 27 58 Great Britain 22 64 *Includes 4 gold medals (7 overall medals) from Summer Paralympics and Winter Olympics

FOLLOWING IS A RUNDOWN OF THE NBC OLYMPICS ANNOUNCE TEAM:

NBC HOSTS:

MIKE TIRICO: Tirico works his fifth Olympics, serving as NBC’s primetime host for the fourth time. In Paris, he hosts his fourth Opening Ceremony, third Closing Ceremony, and will also serve as a daytime host. He hosted primetime coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Tokyo Olympics, and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He also served as a daytime host on Copacabana Beach at the 2016 Rio Olympics and anchored late-night coverage in PyeongChang.

MARIA TAYLOR : Taylor, who handles her third Olympic assignment, will host the Late Night show on NBC from different venues and hot spots throughout Paris. The Late Night show will begin following local news in all time zones. Taylor, who served as a host at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, will also report live from Team USA’s boat as it makes its way down the River Seine during NBCU’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

: Taylor, who handles her third Olympic assignment, will host the Late Night show on NBC from different venues and hot spots throughout Paris. The Late Night show will begin following local news in all time zones. Taylor, who served as a host at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, will also during NBCU’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony. REBECCA LOWE: Lowe handles her sixth consecutive daytime hosting assignment – beginning with the 2014 Sochi Olympics on NBCSN, followed by NBC and NBCSN for the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and most recently on NBC for the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Olympics.

CRAIG MELVIN: NBC News’ Melvin, hosting daily coverage in Paris on NBC from mid-morning (after TODAY) to early afternoon ET, handles his third NBC Olympics assignment. Previously, he served as NBC’s on-site primetime and Prime Plus host during the middle weekend of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, in addition to being on-site in Beijing for TODAY. He was a reporter for NBC Olympics during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Melvin also worked for NBC News at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

AHMED FAREED: Host of the final portion of NBC’s daytime show, while also reporting live from around Paris each day, Fareed will handle his fifth Olympic assignment. Previously, Fareed hosted coverage on USA Network for the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics, and hosted NBCSN coverage during the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and USA Network coverage for the 2016 Rio Olympics. He also served as a host for the last two Paralympic Games.

DAMON HACK: Hosting daily late afternoon coverage for NBC west coast stations, Hack handles his third Olympic assignment. He previously hosted coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on NBCSN and served as an on-site biathlon reporter at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. He also covered the 2004 Athens Olympics for The New York Times.

OPENING CEREMONY (NBC AND PEACOCK):

MIKE TIRICO: Tirico will host his fourth Opening Ceremony this summer, alongside Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning.

KELLY CLARKSON: The Emmy Award-winning talk show host and Grammy Award-winning artist makes her NBC Olympics debut as a host alongside Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning. Clarkson, the original American Idol, currently hosts and produces the hourlong The Kelly Clarkson Show, distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios.

PEYTON MANNNING: The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion makes his NBC Olympics debut as a host alongside Mike Tirico and Kelly Clarkson. Manning starred in a promotional spot Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, an alternative broadcast on ESPN2 that he co-hosts with his brother and former NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE AND HODA KOTB: The TODAY Show hosts and Olympic veterans will be stationed together on a bridge along the route, reporting on the pageantry and excitement as the athletes sail by. During the Games, Guthrie and Kotb will host TODAY from on-location in Paris.

MARIA TAYLOR: Taylor works her first Opening Ceremony, and will report live from Team USA’s boat as it makes its way down the River Seine.

MELISSA STARK : In her fourth Olympics assignment with NBCU, Stark works her first Opening Ceremony in Paris, where she will report from the red carpet.



: In her fourth Olympics assignment with NBCU, Stark works her first Opening Ceremony in Paris, where she will report from the red carpet. ANDREA JOYCE: In her 13th Olympics with NBCU (17th overall), Joyce will serve as a reporter during the Opening Ceremony in Paris.

CLOSING CEREMONY HOSTS (NBC AND PEACOCK):

MIKE TIRICO: Tirico will host his third Closing Ceremony this summer.

JIMMY FALLON: The Emmy Award-winning host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will make his Olympics debut as a commentator this summer in Paris, 10 years after The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon launched during the second week of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Fallon has contributed to prior NBC Olympics presentations, beginning in Vancouver in 2010, when he performed at the Whistler Mountain skiing venue medals plaza.

TERRY GANNON, TARA LIPINSKI, AND JOHNNY WEIR: Gannon, Lipinski, and Weir – who called the past three Olympic Winter Games figure skating competitions and NBC Sports’ top skating events – will be calling their fourth Closing Ceremony together after previously served as NBCU’s Closing Ceremony hosts for PyeongChang, Tokyo, and Beijing. Gannon will also call gymnastics in Paris for the second time.

USA NETWORK, E! AND CNBC HOSTS:

LINDSAY CZARNIAK (USA NETWORK): Fifth assignment for NBC Olympics, previously serving as a host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, co-host of the On Her Turf show on Peacock for the Tokyo Olympics, sportsdesk reporter at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and reporter at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

CAROLYN MANNO (USA NETWORK): Seventh Olympics assignment for NBC Olympics and fifth as a host. Previously, Manno was a CNBC host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Olympic Channel host for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, an NBCSN host for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, freestyle skiing reporter at 2014 Sochi Olympics, and a multi-event reporter at the 2012 London Olympics. She has served as a sled hockey reporter (2022) and studio host (2021, 2018, 2016 and 2014) for NBC Sports’ Paralympic coverage.

KATHRYN TAPPEN (USA NETWORK): Sixth NBC Olympics assignment after hosting on USA Network at the Tokyo Olympics, serving as a hockey host for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and 2014 Sochi Olympics, and as the beach volleyball reporter at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Tappen, who joined NBC Sports in 2014, is the sideline reporter for Big Ten Saturday Night – primetime Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock.

CARA BANKS (E!/CNBC): Second Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as a host on NBCSN for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Banks joined GOLF Channel in 2015 and serves as host of GOLF Channel’s Golf Central pre- and post-round coverage and Golf Central Live From the Majors.

LAURA BRITT (E!/CNBC): Making her NBC Olympics debut, Britt has served as host and reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California since 2018, covering northern California sports including the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Oakland Athletics.

TRENNI CASEY (E!/CNBC): Fifth assignment with NBC Olympics, previously serving as a reporter in Sochi, Rio, PyeongChang, and Tokyo. A host and reporter with NBC Sports Boston since 2012, Casey currently hosts Arbella Early Edition weeknights at 6 p.m. ET, featuring discussions with the best voices in Boston sports.

MALLORY WEGGEMANN (E!/CNBC): A five-time Paralympic swimming medalist, Weggemann will serve as a host for NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympics coverage on CNBC and E!, becoming the first Paralympian to host Olympic coverage for NBCU. This will be Weggemann’s third assignment for NBC Sports and first on the Olympics, following the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games, where she served as a reporter. Later this week in Minneapolis, Weggemann will attempt to qualify for the Paris Paralympic Games.

PEACOCK COMMENTATORS: Peacock’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics features Gold Zone hosts Scott Hanson (NBC Olympics debut), Andrew Siciliano (third NBC Olympics assignment), Akbar Gbajabiamila (second NBC Olympics assignment), and Matt Iseman (third NBC Olympics), Watch With Alex Cooper host Alex Cooper (NBC Olympics debut), and Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart And Kenan Thompson hosts Kevin Hart (second NBC Olympics assignment) and Kenan Thompson (NBC Olympics debut).

OLYMPIC CORRESPONDENTS:

MARY CARILLO: Carillo handles her 16th Olympic assignment overall and 13th for NBC in Paris, where she will serve as a reporter and call the tennis competition. She will also serve up a sampling of Parisian and French culture through numerous feature stories that have become synonymous with NBCU’s Olympic coverage. Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she has introduced the people, culture, and history of the host country and city to the U.S. television audience. A two-time winner of the prestigious Peabody Award, Carillo served as a correspondent for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and was the host and interviewer for a primetime 20-year retrospective documentary on Olympic figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. She was late night host and correspondent at the 2012 London Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

TINA DIXON: A four-time X Games medalist, Paris marks Dixon’s sixth NBC Olympics assignment after most recently serving as a snowboarding analyst/reporter at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

SNOOP DOGG: The global megastar – who provided highlights commentary alongside Kevin Hart on Peacock during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 – will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for Primetime in Paris beginning July 26 on NBC and Peacock. Throughout the Games, Snoop will join the primetime show to provide his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.

BECS GENTRY: Making her NBC Olympics debut, Peloton instructor Becs Gentry is a long-distance runner who participated in Great Britain’s Olympic Marathon Trials in 2021. She will provide commentary as a runner in the Marathon Pour Tous, running the same course as the men’s marathon later the same evening.

LESLIE JONES: Olympics super fan, comedian, and actress, Jones reprises her role from the 2018 PyeongChang and 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She will attend live Olympic events, meet athletes, and spread her enthusiasm for the Olympics across NBC, Peacock, and additional NBCUniversal linear and digital platforms, while also posting on her own social media handles during the coverage in Paris.

STEVE KORNACKI: NBC News’ and MSNBC’s celebrated national political correspondent, Paris marks Kornacki’s third Olympics with NBCU. He has brought his election-style coverage to NBC Sports’ Football Night in America to break down the NFL playoff picture and has served as an insights analyst on this spring’s horse racing coverage.

TARA LIPINSKI: Lipinski, a U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Famer who won gold at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, earns her sixth NBC Olympics assignment this summer in Paris. Previously, she served as a figure skating analyst at the 2022 Beijing, 2018 PyeongChang and 2014 Sochi Winter Games, and as a correspondent at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

MICHAEL PHELPS: Phelps, who has won more total Olympic medals (28) and gold medals (23) than anyone in history, will offer commentary and analysis on the primetime and daytime shows in Paris on NBC and Peacock, and will also join Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines in the booth for select swimming competition at París La Défense Arena. He returns to NBCU’s coverage following his role on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

ADAM RIPPON: Rippon, who won a bronze medal in the figure skating team event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, will contribute to studio shows across NBCU platforms throughout the Paris Olympics.

JOHNNY WEIR: Weir, a two-time Olympian and U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Famer, makes his sixth NBC Olympics appearance this summer in Paris. He has served as an NBC Olympics figure skating analyst three times (2022 Beijing, 2018 PyeongChang and 2014 Sochi Winter Games), as well as a correspondent at the Tokyo Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.

REPORTERS: Sportsdesk reporters will cover various venues and locations throughout the Games and will contribute to features on a variety of platforms. The reporters include: NBC News correspondents Sam Brock, Gadi Schwartz, and Anne Thompson; Willie Geist, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist; NBC Sports’ Andrea Joyce (her 17th Olympics and 13th with NBC) and Jimmy Roberts (his milestone 20th Olympic assignment and 12th for NBC); GOLF Channel’s Kira K. Dixon; WCVB (Boston) sportscaster Naoko Funayama, and five-time basketball Paralympian Matt Scott (two gold, one bronze), who makes his NBC Olympics debut.

HIGHLIGHTS:

GYMNASTICS: Samantha Peszek, a member of Team USA’s 2008 silver medal winning team, makes her NBC Olympics debut as an analyst, alongside two-time Olympic medalist Tim Daggett (ninth time as NBC Olympics’ gymnastics analyst) and play-by-play voice Terry Gannon. Gannon makes his second Olympics gymnastics appearance in his seventh overall Olympics assignment with NBC Sports. Zora Stephenson, in her third Olympic assignment with NBC Sports, makes her debut as a gymnastics reporter. Three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger returns to NBC Olympics’ gymnastics team as an analyst and reporter.

Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez returns as a gymnastics analyst after making her debut in the role on Peacock in Tokyo. Justin Spring, a member of the U.S. men’s Olympic bronze medal winning team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, makes his NBC Olympics debut as an analyst. Hernandez and Spring will be alongside play-by-play voice Rich Lerner, who calls Olympics gymnastics for the first time in his second overall NBC Olympics assignment.

SWIMMING: Dan Hicks calls swimming in Paris alongside analyst and three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines. Paris marks the eighth Olympics calling swimming together for Hicks and Gaines. Phelps will join Hicks and Gaines in the booth for select swimming competition. Elizabeth Beisel, in her second NBC Olympics assignment, serves as a correspondent/analyst. NBC’s Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark joins Hicks and Gaines in Paris, working her second Olympics as a swimming reporter (2004 Athens) and fourth overall for NBCU. Jason Knapp, in his seventh NBC Olympics assignment will call preliminary heats (in addition to wrestling for the fourth consecutive Summer Olympics), alongside six-time Olympic gold medalist Amy Van Dyken (second NBC Olympics assignment). A two-time Olympian in artistic swimming and a gold medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Heather Olson serves as an artistic swimming analyst for the fifth time for NBC Olympics. Mary Carillo and Rowdy Gaines will call open water swimming.

TRACK & FIELD: Leigh Diffey, who made his debut calling Olympic track & field in Tokyo, returns for his sixth overall Olympics assignment with NBC Sports. Paul Swangard returns to call field events including the high jump, shot put and pole vault for the second time.

Four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon returns as an analyst in his seventh Olympic assignment, while five-time Olympic medalist (four gold, one bronze) Sanya Richards-Ross serves as an NBC Olympics analyst for the third time. Kara Goucher, who competed in the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics as a long-distance runner, returns for her second NBC Olympics assignment as a distance analyst, and Trey Hardee, a two-time Olympic decathlete who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Games, serves as an NBC Olympics analyst for the third time. Lewis Johnson will serve as a track and field reporter in his 13th assignment with NBC Olympics.

Bill Spaulding will call track & field play-by-play alongside analysts Dawn Harper Nelson, a two-time Olympic medalist in the 100m hurdles, and Shannon Rowbury, a three-time Olympian in middle-distance events.

DIVING: Ted Robinson, working his 14th Olympics, will handle play-by-play for diving coverage for the seventh time alongside Cynthia Potter, who made three Olympic teams and won bronze in 1976. Potter has served in this role for NBC Olympics since 1992. Laura Wilkinson, a three-time Olympian who won gold in the 10m platform at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, serves as a diving analyst in her third NBC Olympics assignment. Andrea Joyce (17th Olympics assignment, 13th with NBC) serves as the reporter for the diving competition.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Chris Marlowe, who won a gold medal as captain of the 1984 U.S. Olympic volleyball team, returns to handle beach volleyball play-by-play for his ninth Olympics as an NBC commentator. Three-time Olympic gold medalist and a 2016 International Volleyball Hall of Fame inductee Misty May-Treanor will make her NBC Olympics debut as an analyst in Paris, joined by beach volleyball Olympian Kevin Wong, who returns for his fourth Olympic assignment as an analyst, and reporter and gold medalist Dain Blanton in his third NBC Olympics appearance.

VOLLEYBALL: Paul Sunderland, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. volleyball team at the 1984 Olympics, returns to call indoor volleyball, a role he’s held for NBC Olympics in Barcelona, Atlanta, Sydney, Beijing, London, Rio, and Tokyo. He is joined by analysts Kevin Barnett, a two-time Olympian in his fifth Olympic assignment, and Salima Rockwell, a former professional volleyball player and current Notre Dame head coach, who makes her NBC Olympics debut. Reporter Heather Cox returns for her eighth NBC Olympics assignment.

BASKETBALL: Noah Eagle, returning to the NBC Olympics team after calling three 3x3 basketball in Tokyo, serves as the play-by-play voice for Team USA men’s and women’s basketball games and medal round competition in Paris. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medalist Dwyane Wade and long-time WNBA and college basketball analyst LaChina Robinson will join Eagle to call Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball games, respectively. Wade makes his NBC Olympics debut and Robinson returns for her third Olympics assignment with NBC Sports. Zora Stephenson makes her NBC Olympics debut as a basketball reporter. Kerith Burke, who returns for her third NBC Olympics assignment, will also serve as a basketball reporter.

Bob Fitzgerald, the play-by-play voice of the Golden State Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area since 1997, works his sixth Olympics and third for NBC Olympics handling basketball play-by-play. Robbie Hummel, an NBC Sports analyst for Big Ten basketball on Peacock, makes his NBC Olympics debut as an analyst.

GOLF: NBC Olympics will utilize nearly 15 play-by-play commentators, analysts, on-course reporters, and hosts to cover the Olympic golf tournaments. Brad Faxon and Johnson Wagner will serve as tournament analysts for the men’s competition, while Morgan Pressel and Tokyo Olympian Mel Reid will serve as tournament analysts for the women’s competition. All four will make their Olympics debuts in Paris.

Steve Sands (fifth overall assignment with NBC Olympics, third on golf), Grant Boone (first NBC Olympics assignment), and Tom Abbott (third NBC Olympics assignment) will provide play-by-play commentary for both the men’s and women’s competitions. John Wood, in his first NBC Olympics assignment, and Karen Stupples, in her third NBC Olympics assignment, will serve as on-course commentators, while Rex Hoggard makes his Olympics debut providing reports.

Analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paige Mackenzie, making their first and second Olympic assignments, will lead studio coverage of the men’s and women’s golf competitions, which will be hosted by George Savaricas and Amy Rogers, who are both making their Olympics debuts in the role.

SOCCER: NBC Sports’ Premier League play-by-play announcer Jon Champion makes his NBC Olympics debut in Paris calling women’s soccer, alongside two-time Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy as analyst, and Marisa Pilla as reporter. Foudy, in her fourth NBC Olympics assignment, returns after calling soccer in Tokyo, and Pilla serves as an NBC Olympics soccer analyst for a second time. Tiffany Blackmon will make her NBC Olympics debut, reporting on Team USA men’s soccer from Paris. Joe Speight (play-by-play) and NBC Sports Premier League analyst and U.S. Soccer Hall of Famer Tim Howard will call Team USA men’s games.

Also handling soccer play-by-play from NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., will be Mark Followill and Jenn Hildreth. Soccer analysts based in Stamford include Lori Lindsey and Danielle Slaton.

WRESTLING: Jason Knapp will serve as the wrestling play-by-play announcer for the fourth time. Four-time world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs returns as an analyst after making his NBC Olympics debut in Tokyo.

BREAKING: Breaking will make its debut at the Olympics in Paris. NBC Olympics’ coverage features David “Kid David” Shreibman as the breaking play-by-play voice and Ronnie “B-Boy Ronnie” Abaldonado as the analyst.

SPORT-BY-SPORT RUNDOWN:

ARCHERY:

Jenn Hildreth, Play-by-Play*

Rick McKinney, Analyst*

ARTISTIC SWIMMING:

Heather Olson, Analyst*

BADMINTON:

Jim Kozimor, Play-by-Play*

Charmaine Reid, Analyst*

BASKETBALL:

Noah Eagle, Play-by-Play

Dwayne Wade, Analyst (Men’s)

LaChina Robinson, Analyst (Women’s)

Kerith Burke, Reporter

Zora Stephenson, Reporter

Bob Fitzgerald, Play-by-Play*

Robbie Hummel, Analyst*

3x3 BASKETBALL:

Krista Blunk, Play-by-Play*

Kyle Montgomery, Analyst*

BEACH VOLLEYBALL:

Chris Marlowe, Play-by-Play

Kevin Wong, Analyst

Misty May-Treanor, Analyst

Dain Blanton, Reporter

BOXING:

Sean Grande, Play-by-Play*

Mikaela Mayer, Analyst*

BREAKING:

David “Kid David” Shreibman, Play-by-Play*

Ronnie “B-Boy Ronnie” Abaldonado, Analyst*

CANOEING:

Paul Burmeister, Play-by-Play* (Flat Water)

Eric Giddens, Analyst* (Flat Water and White Water)

CYCLING:

Steve Schlanger, Play-by-Play*

Bob Roll, Analyst*

Christian Vande Velde, Analyst*

Todd Harris, Play-by-Play (BMX)*

Connor Fields, Analyst (BMX)*

Steve Porino, Reporter

DIVING:

Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play

Cynthia Potter, Analyst

Laura Wilkinson, Analyst

Andrea Joyce, Reporter

EQUESTRIAN:

Randy Moss, Play-by-Play*

Melanie Taylor, Analyst*

FENCING:

Ed Cohen, Play-by-Play*

Monica Askamit, Analyst*

FIELD HOCKEY:

Tony Simeone, Play-by-Play*

Suzanne Bush, Analyst*

GOLF:

Steve Sands, Play-by-Play

Brad Faxon, 18th Tower (Men’s)

Morgan Pressel, 18th Tower (Women’s)

Tom Abbott, Tower

Karen Stupples, On-Course

John Wood, On-Course

Rex Hoggard, Reporter

Grant Boone, Play-by-Play*

Johnson Wagner, 18th Tower (Men’s)*

Mel Reid, 18th Tower (Women’s)*

Brandel Chamblee, Studio*

Paige Mackenzie, Studio*

George Savaricas, Studio*

Amy Rogers, Studio*

GYMNASTICS:

Terry Gannon, Play-by-Play (Primetime Show)

Tim Daggett, Analyst (Primetime Show)

Samantha Peszek, Analyst (Primetime Show)

John Roethlisberger, Analyst/Reporter (Primetime Show)

Zora Stephenson, Reporter (Live Daytime and Primetime Show)

Rich Lerner, Play-by-Play (Live Daytime)

Laurie Hernandez, Analyst (Live Daytime)

Justin Spring, Analyst (Live Daytime)

HANDBALL:

Eric Frede, Play-by-Play*

Dawn Lewis, Analyst*

INDOOR VOLLEYBALL:

Paul Sunderland, Play-by-Play*

Kevin Barnett, Analyst*

Salima Rockwell, Analyst*

Heather Cox, Reporter

OPEN WATER SWIMMING:

Mary Carillo, Play-by-Play

Rowdy Gaines, Analyst

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS:

Samantha Peszek, Analyst

John Roethlisberger, Play-by-Play

ROWING:

Paul Burmeister, Play-by-Play*

Lindsay Shoop, Analyst*

RUGBY:

Rupert Cox, Play-by-Play*

Abby Gustaitis, Analyst (Men’s)*

Phaidra Knight, Reporter (Women’s)*

SAILING:

Gary Jobson, Play-by-Play*

SHOOTING:

Shari LeGate, Analyst*

SKATEBOARDING:

Todd Harris, Play-by-Play*

Ryan Sheckler, Analyst*

SOCCER:

Jon Champion, Play-by-Play (Team USA Women)

Julie Foudy, Analyst (Team USA Women)

Marisa Pilla, Reporter (Team USA Women)

Joe Speight, Play-by-Play* (Team USA Men)

Tim Howard, Analyst* (Team USA Men)

Tiffany Blackmon, Reporter (Team USA Men)

Mark Followill, Play-by-Play*

Jenn Hildreth, Play-by-Play*

Lori Lindsey, Analyst*

Danielle Slaton, Analyst*

SPORT CLIMBING:

Meagan Martin, Analyst*

SURFING:

Joe Turpel, Play-by-Play*

Michael Parsons, Analyst*

SWIMMING:

Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play (Live Finals and Primetime)

Rowdy Gaines, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

Michael Phelps, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

Elizabeth Beisel, Correspondent/Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

Melissa Stark, Reporter (Live Finals and Primetime)

Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play* (Live Preliminary Heats)

Amy Van Dyken, Analyst* (Live Preliminary Heats)

TABLE TENNIS:

Chris Lewis, Play-by-Play*

Sean O’Neill, Analyst*

TAEKWONDO:

Sherman Nelson, Analyst

TENNIS:

Mary Carillo, Play-by-Play

Jason Goodall, Play-by-Play*

Jimmy Arias, Analyst*

Rennae Stubbs, Analyst*

Britney Eurton, Reporter

TRACK & FIELD:

Leigh Diffey, Play-by-Play (Live Finals and Primetime)

Ato Boldon, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

Sanya Richards-Ross, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

Paul Swangard, Play-by-Play (field events) (Live Finals and Primetime)

Kara Goucher, Analyst (Live Finals and Primetime)

Trey Hardee, Analyst (field events) (Live Finals and Primetime)

Lewis Johnson , Reporter (Live Finals and Primetime)

Bill Spaulding, Play-by-Play* (Live Preliminary Heats)

Dawn Harper Nelson, Analyst* (Live Preliminary Heats)

Shannon Rowbury, Analyst* (Live Preliminary Heats)

TRIATHLON:

Steve Schlanger, Play-by-Play*

Julie Swail, Analyst*

Steve Porino, Reporter

WATER POLO:

Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play*

Tony Azevedo, Analyst (Men’s)*

Julie Swail, Analyst (Women’s)*

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Ed Cohen, Play-by-Play*

Cheryl Haworth, Analyst*

WRESTLING:

Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play*

Jordan Burroughs, Analyst*

PLAY-BY-PLAY (MULTIPLE SPORTS):

Krista Blunk*

Jenn Hildreth*

Sloane Martin*

Chris Vosters*

HOSTS, CORRESPONDENTS, AND REPORTERS:

PRIMETIME HOST:

Mike Tirico, NBC / Peacock

OPENING CEREMONY:

Mike Tirico, NBC / Peacock

Kelly Clarkson, NBC / Peacock

Peyton Manning, NBC / Peacock

Maria Taylor, NBC / Peacock

Melissa Stark, NBC / Peacock

Andrea Joyce, NBC/Peacock

CLOSING CEREMONY:

Mike Tirico, NBC / Peacock

Jimmy Fallon, NBC / Peacock

Terry Gannon, NBC / Peacock

Tara Lipinski, NBC / Peacock

Johnny Weir, NBC / Peacock

DAYTIME HOSTS:

Ahmed Fareed, NBC / Peacock

Damon Hack, NBC / Peacock (West Coast)

Rebecca Lowe, NBC / Peacock

Craig Melvin, NBC / Peacock

Mike Tirico, NBC / Peacock

LATE NIGHT HOST:

Maria Taylor, NBC / Peacock

USA NETWORK, E! AND CNBC HOSTS:

Lindsay Czarniak, USA Network / Peacock*

Carolyn Manno, USA Network / Peacock*

Kathryn Tappen, USA Network / Peacock*

Cara Banks, E! /CNBC / Peacock*

Laura Britt, E! / CNBC / Peacock*

Trenni Casey, E! / CNBC / Peacock*

Mallory Weggemann, E! / CNBC / Peacock*

CORRESPONDENTS:

Mary Carillo

Tina Dixon

Snoop Dogg

Becs Gentry

Leslie Jones

Steve Kornacki*

Tara Lipinski

Michael Phelps

Adam Rippon*

Johnny Weir

REPORTERS:

Sam Brock

Kira K. Dixon

Naoko Funayama

Willie Geist

Andrea Joyce

Jimmy Roberts

Gadi Schwartz

Matt Scott

Anne Thompson

PEACOCK GOLD ZONE HOSTS:

Scott Hanson*

Andrew Siciliano*

Akbar Gbajabiamila*

Matt Iseman*

PEACOCK WATCH WITH ALEX COOPER

Alex Cooper

PEACOCK OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON

Kevin Hart

Kenan Thompson

TIKTOK SHOW

Josh Brubaker

Savannah Sellers

VOICE OVER TALENT:

Debi Mae West

*Denotes announcer based at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

