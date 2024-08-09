MORE THAN 28 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED PARIS OLYMPICS THURSDAY ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND KEY NBCU PLATFORMS, AS U.S. STRIKES GOLD IN TRACK & FIELD AND TEAM USA MEN’S BASKETBALL WINS SEMIFINAL THRILLER

Led by Peacock, Paris Olympics Tops 20 Billion Streaming Minutes – UP 21% from All Prior Summer and Winter Games Combined

Paris Olympics Averaging 31.6 Million Viewers – Up 77% from Tokyo Olympics after 14 Days

Massive Daytime Audience of 13.5 Million Viewers for Second-Half of Team USA’s Thrilling Men’s Semifinal Basketball Win Over Serbia on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock (4-4:45 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 9, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the final Thursday of Paris Olympics competition on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 28.5 million viewers, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – nearly doubling the audience for the comparable Thursday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (14.5 million across all platforms).

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted a 14-day Total Audience Delivery average of 31.6 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 77% from Tokyo (17.8 million).

Powered by Peacock, Paris Olympics Tops 20 Billion Streaming Minutes



Led by Peacock, 20.3 billion minutes of Paris Olympics coverage have been streamed through Thursday – up 21% from all prior Summer and Winter Olympics combined (16.8 billion minutes across NBCUniversal digital platforms).



Thursday highlights

Thursday’s competition featured eight Team USA medals in track & field, headlined by gold medals for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in 400m hurdles (world record), Grant Holloway in the 110m hurdles, and Tara Davis-Woodhall in the long jump.



The second half of the U.S. men’s basketball come-from-behind victory over Serbia on Thursday averaged a massive 13.5 million viewers across NBC, USA Network and Peacock (live from 4-4:45 p.m. ET). Full-game viewership was 7.9 million viewers across all platforms (full game on USA Network and Peacock; second half on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock).

Stephen Curry, who led Team USA with 36 points yesterday, also is in the spotlight as he stars in and executive produces the new comedy series “Mr. Throwback”, streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day official national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

For the latest comprehensive NBCUniversal Paris Olympics schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

