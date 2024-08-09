MORE THAN 28 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED PARIS OLYMPICS THURSDAY ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND KEY NBCU PLATFORMS, AS U.S. STRIKES GOLD IN TRACK & FIELD AND TEAM USA MEN’S BASKETBALL WINS SEMIFINAL THRILLER

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD HEADLINES “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; U.S. WOMEN’S SOCCER AND MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY FOR GOLD TOMORROW
Gold Zone PB.png
FINAL DAY OF GOLD ZONE FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS – WITH 39 GOLD MEDALS AT STAKE – BEGINS TOMORROW LIVE AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
STAR-STUDDED PARIS OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY TO FEATURE SPECTACULAR “HANDOVER” TO LA28 AND PARADE OF ATHLETES, FEATURING TEAM USA, THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 11, LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD HEADLINES “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; U.S. WOMEN’S SOCCER AND MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY FOR GOLD TOMORROW
Gold Zone PB.png
FINAL DAY OF GOLD ZONE FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS – WITH 39 GOLD MEDALS AT STAKE – BEGINS TOMORROW LIVE AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
STAR-STUDDED PARIS OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY TO FEATURE SPECTACULAR “HANDOVER” TO LA28 AND PARADE OF ATHLETES, FEATURING TEAM USA, THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 11, LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD HEADLINES “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; U.S. WOMEN’S SOCCER AND MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY FOR GOLD TOMORROW
Gold Zone PB.png
FINAL DAY OF GOLD ZONE FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS – WITH 39 GOLD MEDALS AT STAKE – BEGINS TOMORROW LIVE AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
STAR-STUDDED PARIS OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY TO FEATURE SPECTACULAR “HANDOVER” TO LA28 AND PARADE OF ATHLETES, FEATURING TEAM USA, THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 11, LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD HEADLINES “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; U.S. WOMEN’S SOCCER AND MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY FOR GOLD TOMORROW
Gold Zone PB.png
FINAL DAY OF GOLD ZONE FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS – WITH 39 GOLD MEDALS AT STAKE – BEGINS TOMORROW LIVE AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
STAR-STUDDED PARIS OLYMPICS CLOSING CEREMONY TO FEATURE SPECTACULAR “HANDOVER” TO LA28 AND PARADE OF ATHLETES, FEATURING TEAM USA, THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 11, LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MORE THAN 28 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED PARIS OLYMPICS THURSDAY ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND KEY NBCU PLATFORMS, AS U.S. STRIKES GOLD IN TRACK & FIELD AND TEAM USA MEN’S BASKETBALL WINS SEMIFINAL THRILLER

Published August 9, 2024 04:50 PM

Led by Peacock, Paris Olympics Tops 20 Billion Streaming Minutes – UP 21% from All Prior Summer and Winter Games Combined

Paris Olympics Averaging 31.6 Million Viewers – Up 77% from Tokyo Olympics after 14 Days

Massive Daytime Audience of 13.5 Million Viewers for Second-Half of Team USA’s Thrilling Men’s Semifinal Basketball Win Over Serbia on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock (4-4:45 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 9, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the final Thursday of Paris Olympics competition on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 28.5 million viewers, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – nearly doubling the audience for the comparable Thursday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (14.5 million across all platforms).

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted a 14-day Total Audience Delivery average of 31.6 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 77% from Tokyo (17.8 million).

Powered by Peacock, Paris Olympics Tops 20 Billion Streaming Minutes

Led by Peacock, 20.3 billion minutes of Paris Olympics coverage have been streamed through Thursday – up 21% from all prior Summer and Winter Olympics combined (16.8 billion minutes across NBCUniversal digital platforms).


Thursday highlights

Thursday’s competition featured eight Team USA medals in track & field, headlined by gold medals for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in 400m hurdles (world record), Grant Holloway in the 110m hurdles, and Tara Davis-Woodhall in the long jump.

The second half of the U.S. men’s basketball come-from-behind victory over Serbia on Thursday averaged a massive 13.5 million viewers across NBC, USA Network and Peacock (live from 4-4:45 p.m. ET). Full-game viewership was 7.9 million viewers across all platforms (full game on USA Network and Peacock; second half on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock).

Stephen Curry, who led Team USA with 36 points yesterday, also is in the spotlight as he stars in and executive produces the new comedy series “Mr. Throwback”, streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day official national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

For the latest comprehensive NBCUniversal Paris Olympics schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

--NBC OLYMPICS–