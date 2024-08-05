Total Viewership Average Up 80% from Tokyo Olympics after 10 Days

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 5, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the middle Sunday of Paris Olympics competition on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 35.4 million viewers, according to custom fast national data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics – more than doubling the audience for the comparable Sunday of competition for the Tokyo Olympics (17.4 million across all platforms).

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has a posted a 10-day Total Audience Delivery average of 33.0 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 80% from Tokyo (18.3 million).

Sunday’s competition was headlined by Noah Lyles winning gold in the 100m in a photo finish, Suni Lee winning a bronze medal on the uneven bars, beach volleyball round of 16 matches, and three U.S. medals on the final day of swimming, led by Bobby Finke’s world record in the 1500m.

Sunday’s coverage was streamed by 4.5 million viewers on Peacock and NBCU Digital platforms.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day custom fast national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

For the latest comprehensive NBCUniversal Paris Olympics schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

