NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED AT PHOENIX RACEWAY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 10, AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and William Byron to Race for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock; Pre-Race Coverage Begins at 2 p.m. ET

Media Availability with Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte at NASCAR Championship Media Day in Phoenix This Thursday at 3:15 p.m. PT

Practice and Qualifying Coverage on USA Network this Friday and Saturday

NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long Surrounds Championship Weekend with Comprehensive Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 4, 2024 – NBC Sports presents the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., this Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with a special edition of Countdown to Green beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Below are the Championship 4 drivers vying for the Cup Series title:

Joey Logano : A two-time Cup Series champion (2018, 2022), Logano has advanced to the final four in every even-numbered year (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024) since the NASCAR Cup Series implemented its multi-round playoff format in 2014. He has three wins this season including his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Round of 8.

: A two-time Cup Series champion (2018, 2022), Logano has advanced to the final four in every even-numbered year (2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024) since the NASCAR Cup Series implemented its multi-round playoff format in 2014. He has three wins this season including his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Round of 8. Tyler Reddick : The 2024 Cup Series regular season champion, Reddick clinched his first Championship 4 appearance with a dramatic last lap victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier this month. Reddick drives the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan , who is striving to win his first NASCAR championship.

: The 2024 Cup Series regular season champion, Reddick clinched his first Championship 4 appearance with a dramatic last lap victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier this month. Reddick drives the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion , who is striving to win his first NASCAR championship. Ryan Blaney : The defending series champion won at Martinsville on Sunday to advance to Phoenix and potentially become the first driver to win back-to-back titles since Jimmie Johnson won five consecutive championships from 2006-2010.

: The defending series champion won at Martinsville on Sunday to advance to Phoenix and potentially become the first driver to win back-to-back titles since won five consecutive championships from 2006-2010. William Byron: Byron’s second consecutive Championship 4 appearance will see the 2024 Daytona 500 winner aim for his fourth victory of the season and second career win at Phoenix Raceway. Byron qualified on points amidst controversy at the end of Sunday’s Martinsville race.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be presented this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green beginning pre-race coverage at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s edition of Countdown to Green will include full coverage of the path to Phoenix for all four championship drivers, including the drama that unfolded at the conclusion of Martinsville.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts this weekend from Phoenix with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

***

Diffey, Burton, Jarrett, and Letarte will have media availability at the NASCAR Championship 4 media day at the Media Center at Phoenix Raceway on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 3:15 p.m. PT.

***

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty from the Peacock Pit Box. Burton (2000, 2001) and Jarrett (1997) own Cup Series victories at Phoenix.

NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long will surround Championship Weekend with comprehensive coverage on-site from Phoenix.

Cup Series practice will begin Friday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, with qualifying the following day at 5 p.m. ET, also on USA Network.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Analyst: Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Nov. 8

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

USA Network

5 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Practice

USA Network

6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 9

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA Network

4 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

5 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 10

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC, Peacock

2 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NBC, Peacock

3 p.m.



--NBC SPORTS--