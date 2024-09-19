NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF ELIMINATION RACE FROM BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY, SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL, AND IMSA FROM INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY PRESENTED ACROSS NBC, USA NETWORK, PEACOCK, AND CNBC THIS WEEKEND

Live Pre-Race Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Elimination Race from Bristol Motor Speedway Begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network

Winner-Take-All SuperMotocross World Championship Final Between Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Chase Sexton Starts Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Live on Peacock from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from Famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway Begins This Sunday with Peacock-Exclusive Live Coverage at 11:30 a.m. ET followed by NBC and Peacock Live at 3 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 19, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 16 playoff elimination race from Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday on USA Network, the SuperMotocross World Championship Final on Saturday on Peacock from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the penultimate race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC and Peacock this Sunday.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE

It’s an elimination race! Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., hosts the third and final race in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 16 playoffs this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs, Chris Buescher won in thrilling overtime fashion last week in Watkins Glen, his first Cup Series victory of the year. The top five finishers were all non-playoff drivers, with Chase Briscoe, who finished in sixth, leading the playoff drivers. Bristol will be the final Round of 16 playoff race, with four drivers being eliminated on Saturday. Christopher Bell leads the Playoff points standings with 2,089 points, followed by Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, who clinched his spot in the Round of 12 following his win in Atlanta, Alex Bowman, and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five.

Chase Briscoe and Ty Gibbs currently sit in the final two playoff spots, with Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Harrison Burton below the cutoff line leading into the final Round of 16 race.



Pos. Driver Point Differential 11. Chase Briscoe +6 12. Ty Gibbs +6 ON THE BUBBLE 13. Denny Hamlin -6 14. Brad Keselowski -12 15. Martin Truex Jr. -14 16. Harrison Burton -20

Coverage from Bristol begins this Friday on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying at 2 p.m. ET followed by Cup Series qualifying at 4 p.m. ET, with both windows on USA Network.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts this weekend from Bristol Motor Speedway with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch, and Parker Kligerman will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, who won this race in 1997.

REMINDER: The final eight races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 2024 season will be presented on The CW, beginning with this Saturday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be called by NBC Sports’ Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch, Parker Kligerman



STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Marty Snider

: Analysts: Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Sept. 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane Review – Watkins Glen USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 4 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race USA Network 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series – Post-Race USA Network 10:30 p.m.

SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Final starts this Saturday from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev., at 9:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation Sunday on NBC at 1 p.m. ET and Monday on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET. The final will also be presented live in Spanish on the Telemundo Deportes app, YouTube channel, and Facebook and X accounts.

Hunter Lawrence rode to the win in Round 2 of the Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway last weekend en route to taking the points lead heading into the final, leading Chase Sexton by one point and Jett Lawrence by nine. With such a small point differential, any of those three riders will clinch the championship if they win the overall race on Saturday.

NBC Sports’ SuperMotocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto recap the second round of the playoffs and look ahead to this weekend’s championship race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Las Vegas Motor Speedway gets underway at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Pre-Race: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), Telemundo Deportes app, Telemundo YouTube channel, Telemundo Facebook/X accounts

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85





Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 21 Race Day Live Peacock 4:30 p.m. SuperMotocross World Championship Final Peacock 9:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 22 SuperMotocross World Championship Final NBC 1 p.m.* Mon., Sept. 23 SuperMotocross World Championship Final CNBC 1 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: TIRERACK.COM BATTLE ON THE BRICKS

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s penultimate race of the 2024 season, the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks from famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind., begins this Sunday, Sept. 22, at 11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock before moving to both NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

The six-hour endurance race will feature 56 cars across the four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes (GTP, LMP2, GTD, GTD PRO) as they compete on the 2.439 mile, 14-turn road course. Porsche Penske Motorsport holds the top two positions of the GTP standings, with the No. 7 Porsche 963 driven by Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr and the No. 6 Porsche 963 driven by Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy, with the latter winning last year’s race in Indianapolis.

This weekend’s coverage begins with IMSA WeatherTech qualifying on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. For additional programming information on IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup, and Michelin Pilot Challenge, see the chart below.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Dave Burns , Brian Till

: , Analyst : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe

: , , Reporters: Georgia Henneberry, Matt Yocum, Hannah Newhouse

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Sept. 20 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Peacock 3:55 p.m. Sat., Sept. 21 IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup Peacock 11:05 a.m. IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Peacock 1 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Qualifying Peacock 3:35 p.m. IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo Peacock 5:05 p.m. Sun., Sept. 22 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks Peacock 11:30 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

