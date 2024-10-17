NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS CONTINUE FROM LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC

Live Pre-Race Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoff Race from Las Vegas Motor Speedway Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Through Six Races Across NBC and USA Network, NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Viewership Averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 2.2M Viewers, Up 6% Vs. 2023

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte Discussed NASCAR Playoffs on Media Conference Call on Wednesday; Full Transcript Here

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 17, 2024 – The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue with NBC Sports’ presentation of the South Point 400 live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev., this Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC leads into live race coverage. Las Vegas is the third of six consecutive Cup Series playoff races to be presented live on NBC, culminating in the Cup Series Championship on Nov. 10.

Kyle Larson dominated at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week for his second playoff win this season, leading for 62 of the final 82 laps of the elimination race. Larson, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron make up the top four of the playoff standings currently. Four of the eight remaining playoff drivers have won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in their careers, including William Byron, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Larson, who is the reigning champion at both Las Vegas races (South Point 400 and Pennzoil 400).

Alex Bowman, who initially advanced to the Round of 8 after finishing 18th on Sunday with a Stage 2 win, was disqualified after his car failed a post-race inspection, with NASCAR officials stating it did not meet weight requirements. His elimination ultimately allowed for Logano, who missed the cut, to be elevated into the final eight playoff drivers.

Tyler Reddick and Byron currently sit in the final two playoff spots heading into the first Round of 8 playoff race:



Pos. Driver Point Differential 1. Kyle Larson +33 2. Christopher Bell +13 3. Tyler Reddick +10 4. William Byron +4 ON THE BUBBLE 5. Ryan Blaney -4 6. Denny Hamlin -8 7. Chase Elliott -9 8. Joey Logano -11

Through six races across NBC and USA Network, NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs viewership is averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.2 million viewers, up 6% from 2023. Additionally, last Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 from Charlotte Motor Speedway was up 6% from last year’s Charlotte playoff race, delivering a TAD of 2.4 million viewers.

Coverage from Las Vegas begins this Friday on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by Cup Series qualifying Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, with both windows on USA Network.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts this weekend from Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty, whose No. 47 car, driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this month.

Burton won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch



STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Marty Snider

: Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, USA Network

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., Oct. 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 6:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 19 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 4:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 20 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 NBC 2:30 p.m.

