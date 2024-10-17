 Skip navigation
Big Ten Saturday Night - Press Box
IOWA HAWKEYES VISIT MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 19, AT 7:30 P.M. ET
Pressbox-Nascar-1920x1080.png
NBC Sports NASCAR Playoffs Media Conference Call Transcript
SNF - Press Box.png
AARON RODGERS AND DAVANTE ADAMS REUNITE AS NEW YORK JETS VISIT T.J. WATT AND PITTSBURGH STEELERS IN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEEK 7 MATCHUP ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ASTON VILLA HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 6, AT 9 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER UNITED HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS CONTINUE FROM LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBC

Published October 17, 2024 10:40 AM

Live Pre-Race Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Playoff Race from Las Vegas Motor Speedway Begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC

Through Six Races Across NBC and USA Network, NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Viewership Averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 2.2M Viewers, Up 6% Vs. 2023

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte Discussed NASCAR Playoffs on Media Conference Call on Wednesday; Full Transcript Here

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 17, 2024 – The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue with NBC Sports’ presentation of the South Point 400 live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev., this Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC leads into live race coverage. Las Vegas is the third of six consecutive Cup Series playoff races to be presented live on NBC, culminating in the Cup Series Championship on Nov. 10.

Kyle Larson dominated at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week for his second playoff win this season, leading for 62 of the final 82 laps of the elimination race. Larson, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron make up the top four of the playoff standings currently. Four of the eight remaining playoff drivers have won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in their careers, including William Byron, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Larson, who is the reigning champion at both Las Vegas races (South Point 400 and Pennzoil 400).

Alex Bowman, who initially advanced to the Round of 8 after finishing 18th on Sunday with a Stage 2 win, was disqualified after his car failed a post-race inspection, with NASCAR officials stating it did not meet weight requirements. His elimination ultimately allowed for Logano, who missed the cut, to be elevated into the final eight playoff drivers.

Tyler Reddick and Byron currently sit in the final two playoff spots heading into the first Round of 8 playoff race:

Pos.

Driver

Point Differential

1.

Kyle Larson

+33

2.

Christopher Bell

+13

3.

Tyler Reddick

+10

4.

William Byron

+4

ON THE BUBBLE

5.

Ryan Blaney

-4

6.

Denny Hamlin

-8

7.

Chase Elliott

-9

8.

Joey Logano

-11

Through six races across NBC and USA Network, NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs viewership is averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 2.2 million viewers, up 6% from 2023. Additionally, last Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 from Charlotte Motor Speedway was up 6% from last year’s Charlotte playoff race, delivering a TAD of 2.4 million viewers.

Coverage from Las Vegas begins this Friday on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by Cup Series qualifying Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET, with both windows on USA Network.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts this weekend from Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Leigh Diffey serving as play-by-play. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre-race coverage alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty, whose No. 47 car, driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., won the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this month.

Burton won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play by Play: Leigh Diffey
  • Analyst: Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte
  • Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch


STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

  • Host: Marty Snider
  • Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

  • TV – NBC, USA Network

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Fri., Oct. 18

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

USA Network

6:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network

4:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20

Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series

NBC

2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

NBC

2:30 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--